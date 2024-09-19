(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifty-six million children and youth spend more than a quarter of their day at school in the United States. With today's youth facing a changing and growing number of challenges, especially around mental health, the ability of to help positively shape the social, physical, and mental growth of their students is vital. The pandemic highlighted and exacerbated many of these challenges, particularly the youth mental health crisis, which existed before COVID-19 but was worsened by the social isolation and other factors associated with the pandemic.

To support youth health, Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which directed the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the U.S. Department of Education (ED) to undertake a joint initiative to promote Medicaid School-Based Services

(SBS) through a Medicaid SBS Technical Assistance Center (TAC). Econometrica, Inc., was selected as the prime contractor to support this TAC. Econometrica is supported by Mathematica Policy Research, Westat, and the National Center for School Mental Health, University of Maryland School of Medicine.

The TAC is charged with supporting the delivery of these services; improving and strengthening access to physical and behavioral health services for students; reducing the Federal administrative burden for States and localities; and reducing barriers to the provision of school-based physical and behavioral health services. To carry out this work, the TAC assists and expands the capacity of State Medicaid agencies (SMAs), State educational agencies (SEAs), local educational agencies (LEAs), and school-based entities to expand their SBS offerings as a way to increase crucial healthcare access for children enrolled in Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), as well as to meet Early and Periodic Screening, Diagnostic, and Treatment (EPSDT) requirements.

Now in its second year, the TAC is planning a new series of national webinars and virtual events for 2024 and 2025. This series currently includes:



September 19, 2024: Reviewing a Year of Progress in Medicaid SBS

November 14, 2024: Medicaid and CHIP Funding for School Preventive Behavioral Health Services

January 16, 2025: Implementing Mental Health Initiatives in Schools

February 13, 2025: Best Practices for Billing and Documentation for Common Medicaid SBS

March 20, 2025: Unique Needs of Frontier/Remote/Rural Communities and LEAs in School-Based Health May 8, 2025: Children with Complex Health Care Needs (CCHCN) and Medicaid SBS

Anyone can register to attend these webinars. Please contact

[email protected] to be added to the distribution list for registration information. In addition, SMAs and SEAs will be invited to attend working discussions to support their State initiatives around Medicaid SBS. More information about Medicaid

SBS and the TAC can be found here .

