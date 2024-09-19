Miller Industries To Host 1X1 Investor Meetings At The 23Rd Annual D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference On September 19Th In Nashville, TN
Date
9/19/2024 11:31:20 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MLR ), the World's Largest manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, William Miller II, and Chief financial Officer, Deborah Whitmire will host one-on-one meetings with investors at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services conference on Thursday September 19, 2024, in Nashville, TN.
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries is The World's Largest Manufacturer of Towing and Recovery Equipment® and markets its towing and recovery equipment under a number of well-recognized brands, including Century®, Vulcan®, ChevronTM, Holmes®, Challenger®, Champion®, JigeTM, BonifaceTM, Titan® and Eagle®.
SOURCE Miller Industries, Inc.
