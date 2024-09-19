Henry Repeating Arms Debuts First-Ever Rimfire Revolver And Single Shot .410 Shotgun For Turkey Hunters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICE LAKE, Wis., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Henry Repeating Arms, the world's leading lever-action firearms manufacturer, is introducing its first-ever

rimfire revolver named after the company's flagship Golden Boy rifle

and a new .410 shotgun for turkey hunters seeking a reliable to maximize the benefits of Tungsten Super Shot (TSS).

The Henry Single Shot Turkey Camo .410 Shotgun is purpose-built for dedicated turkey hunters who want the most performance from TSS loads. MSRP is $780.

The Henry Single Shot Turkey Camo .410 Shotgun features Mossy Oak Original Bottomland camo and a removable choke for use with Tungsten Super Shot (TSS) shotshells.

The Henry Golden Boy Revolver is a traditional double-action chambered for .22 S/L/LR, and it's available in two grip configurations. MSRP is $928.

The 10-round cylinder of the Golden Boy Revolver can be quickly released from the frame for cleaning with a button switch inside the trigger guard.

Introduced in 1999, the Henry Golden Boy

remains one of the world's most popular lever-action .22 rifles on the market today. Now, a sidearm companion is available with the Henry Golden Boy Revolver . Borrowing from the same bill of materials as its rifle counterpart, this 10-shot wheel gun features a deeply blued steel medium-size frame, genuine American walnut grip panels, and a highly polished brass backstrap and trigger guard. The traditional double-action revolver has squared Gunfighter-style grips for maximum control (model H016GD) or a more compact, rounded Birdshead-style grip for better concealment (model H016BD). The 10-round cylinder features an innovative quick takedown button inside the trigger guard, making post-range cleaning and maintenance exceptionally easy. Both models share a 4" round blued steel barrel and a familiar sight system composed of a fixed notch cut directly into the rear of the frame and three different screw-in blade sights to adjust for elevation. The MSRP for both Henry Golden Boy Revolver versions is $928.00. For more information, visit henryusa/handguns/golden-boy-revolver .

The advent of TSS loads for .410-bore shotguns changed the game for turkey hunters, providing patterns and distances never seen from small-bore shotguns. The new Henry Single Shot Turkey Camo .410 Shotgun

(model H015T-410) is purpose-built to maximize its effectiveness. Unique to the design of this shotgun are the fully adjustable front and rear fiber optics sights, the removable invector-style TSS choke, and a full helping of Mossy Oak® Original Bottomland® camo from buttstock to muzzle. The break-action actuates with an ambidextrous bi-directional locking lever for loading and ejecting, and the 26" camo-dipped barrel is drilled and tapped to accept an optics base. The MSRP for the Henry Single Shot Turkey Camo .410 Shotgun is $780.00. For more information, visit henryusa/shotgun/single-shot-turkey-camo-shotgun .

"It's high time our flagship rifle had a bonafide revolver companion, and I'm proud to stamp the Henry name on what the team put together," says Anthony Imperato, Founder and CEO of Henry Repeating Arms. "Providing our customers with the most smiles per dollar is paramount to everything we do, and these new products deliver in spades, whether on the range or in the field."

These new Henry Golden Boy Revolver and Single Shot Turkey Camo .410 Shotgun are shipping now and available for purchase at Henry dealers nationwide.

To learn more about Henry Repeating Arms and its products, please visit henryusa/catalog

to order a free catalog.

About Henry Repeating Arms:

Henry Repeating Arms is one of the leading firearm manufacturers in the United States and a world leader in the lever action category. The company's motto is "Made in America, Or Not Made At All," and every Henry firearm comes with a Lifetime Warranty and 100% Satisfaction Guarantee backed by award-winning customer service. Henry Repeating Arms employs over 800 people and has over 350,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space in its Wisconsin and New Jersey facilities. The company is also known for its Guns for Great Causes charitable program, which focuses on assisting the families of sick children, children's hospitals, military veteran organizations, law enforcement and first responder groups, Second Amendment advocacy groups, and wildlife conservation organizations. The company is named in honor of Benjamin Tyler Henry, who invented and patented the Henry lever action rifle in 1860 – the first practical repeating rifle and America's unique contribution to the international stage of firearms design. Visit Henry Repeating Arms online at henryusa , on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

SOURCE Henry Repeating Arms

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED