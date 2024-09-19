Envoc Partners With Louisiana State Government To Modernize Digital Payments With Cryptocurrency

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move toward modernizing transactions, Envoc, in partnership with Bead Pay, a leading digital asset provider for and digital wallet payments, is excited to announce its role in integrating cryptocurrency as an accepted form of payment for the State of Louisiana. Starting in early September 2024, Louisiana residents can use digital currency from their wallets to pay for select state services as announced by the Louisiana Treasurer, John Fleming, M.D .

Bead Pay's digital asset network is redefining the payment landscape by offering an alternative, convenient, and secure solution that bridges the gap between the reliability of traditional financial systems and the convenience of the evolving world of digital payments. Envoc, named a 2024 Louisiana Growth Leader by Louisiana Economic Development (LED), played a pivotal role in developing the infrastructure that ensures seamless and secure payment processing for digital assets, including key cryptocurrencies. This innovative system not only adds convenience and flexibility for residents but also upholds the highest standards of security.

Bead's support for cryptocurrency and other digital payments stems from its vision to make digital transactions accessible and secure for everyone, regardless of location or economic status. The company's commitment to financial inclusion aims to foster economic equity and stimulate broader economic growth and development across all currencies, ushering in a new era of digital payments.

A standout feature of this service is its ability to convert cryptocurrency payments into U.S. Dollars in real-time. This eliminates concerns about price volatility and simplifies the payment process for the state, which receives the payments in a stable and familiar form. This project highlights Louisiana's commitment to technological advancement, the strength of Bead's digital asset network and Envoc's dedication to driving digital transformation in public services.

"At Envoc, innovation is about creating practical solutions that improve how people interact with government services. Our collaboration with Bead Pay and the State of Louisiana on cryptocurrency payments provides residents with secure, efficient, and modern ways to manage their transactions," said Calvin Fabre, Founder and CEO of Envoc. "This initiative reflects our mission to challenge the status quo and deliver cutting-edge technology that serves our community and state."

"Over the years, consumer expectations have changed irreversibly. People now desire convenient, easy-to-use, and trustworthy ways to make payments with digital currencies of all types, including cryptocurrency," said Jay Sykes, Chief Executive Officer of Bead Pay. "Through our partnership with Envoc and the State of Louisiana, we are excited to not only provide residents with a solution that meets their desires but also deliver a robust digital currency network that will foster economic equality and growth for everyone now and into the future."

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is the first agency to implement this new payment option, giving sportsmen and women nationwide a modern, convenient way to engage with the department's services.

Envoc is a Louisiana-based software development and creative firm committed to delivering innovative solutions to complex problems making real-world impact. By partnering with government, businesses, and organizations, Envoc creates technology that is not only cutting-edge but also practical and user-friendly. Envoc is known for having created and launched the first, legal digital driver's license app in the United States.

Bead is the leading alternative digital asset network provider. Its mission is to create a universally accessible network where

crypto and digital wallet payments are simple and secure by merging the convenience of these currencies with the simplicity of a single integration and the reliability of traditional payment methods. Through this revolutionary approach, we aim to simplify acceptance and create a world where financial accessibility and economic upward mobility are available to everyone. Bead's commitment to financial inclusion for consumers, businesses, government agencies, and financial institutions is driven by our desire to foster economic equity, growth, and development across all currencies. To learn more, visit beadpay .

