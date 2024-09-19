Global Folding Boxboard Industry Research 2024: Market Size, Trends, Opportunities And Forecasts 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Folding Boxboard (2024 Edition): Market Size, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast By End-use, Material Type, Packaging Type, Region, By Country: 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Folding Boxboard Market was valued at USD 10.52 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% during 2025-2030.

The Folding Boxboard market has experienced robust growth due to the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, advancements in paperboard technologies, and the rising awareness of environmental conservation. Folding boxboard is a lightweight, multi-ply paperboard made from virgin and recycled fibers, commonly used for packaging food, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer goods. The market is driven by the need for high-quality, eco-friendly packaging materials that meet regulatory standards and consumer preferences.

One of the primary drivers of the Folding Boxboard market is the growing demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging materials. As consumers and businesses become more environmentally conscious, there is a significant shift towards packaging solutions that minimize environmental impact. Folding boxboard, made from renewable resources, offers excellent recyclability and biodegradability, making it a preferred choice for packaging applications.

The rise in e-commerce and the increasing need for attractive and durable packaging have also played a crucial role in the market's growth. Folding boxboard is widely used in the packaging of products sold online, as it provides protection during shipping while offering opportunities for branding and product differentiation. The demand for aesthetically pleasing packaging that enhances the unboxing experience has further boosted the market.

Advancements in manufacturing technologies have influenced the Folding Boxboard market, leading to the production of high-quality, lightweight, and strong paperboard materials. These advancements allow manufacturers to offer products with improved printability, surface finish, and barrier properties, catering to the diverse needs of various end-use industries.

Geographical Insights

Asia Pacific represents the largest market for Folding Boxboard, driven by rapid urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and growing demand for packaged goods. Countries like China, India, and Japan are key markets, with expanding packaging industries and a focus on sustainable materials.

Market Segmentation

By End-use:



Personal care & Cosmetics

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Food Service Other End-uses

By Material Type:



Bleached Chemical

Recovered Paper

Pulp-Based Other Material Types

By Packaging Type:



Trays Boxes & Cartons

By Geography:



Americas (The United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Americas)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Singapore, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Israel, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

