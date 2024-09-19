Former Pavilion Payments CEO And Visionary Leader In Technology, Payments, And Gaming Joins CEO Coaching International

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CEO Coaching International, the leading

executive coaching firm

for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce

Christopher Justice as its newest Partner and Coach.

Justice is a visionary executive known for his strategic leadership and innovation in technology, software, and payments. With a proven track record of managing business units from $25 million to $700 million, he has driven growth across diverse industries, including retail, lodging, automotive, e-commerce, and

casino gaming.

Christopher Justice, Partner and Coach at CEO Coaching International.

As the President of Global Payments Gaming ,

Justice led the company's expansion into high-growth sports betting and iGaming markets, introducing innovative products such as mobile cashless solutions, online gaming platforms, and automated self-service capabilities.

Justice was instrumental in the $415 million divestiture of Global Payments Gaming to Parthenon Capital,

resulting in the creation of Pavilion Payments, where he served as CEO. As the

CEO of Pavilion Payments,

he executed a

comprehensive

carve-out of all business functions -including technology, product, finance, HR, operations, call centers, legal, and regulatory-within the first 12 months, significantly enhancing financial performance and operational efficiency.

"I'm pleased to welcome Chris to the CEO Coaching International team," said Mark Moses , CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "As a former client, he has already experienced the impact of the Make BIG Happen System firsthand. Now, as a coach, he will be able to share that real-world experience with our clients, making him an excellent addition to our world-class team."

"As a client of CEO Coaching International, I found unparalleled value in the collaboration with my coach, which I couldn't get from my team or board," Justice said. "These interactions nurtured innovative ideas and offered new perspectives that I implemented to add significant business value to all stakeholders. This collaboration was instrumental in developing a stronger team, ultimately helping us achieve 'Great Place to Work' certification in our first year. I consider myself a player-coach, dedicated to delivering value to my team and eager to share my insights with other business leaders to help them reach their objectives and live the life they aspire to lead."

Justice is a board member of the American Gaming Association and is actively involved with

BWG Strategy

and

FinTech Atlanta. He enjoys hiking and camping, embracing the beauty of nature, and the thrill of exploration. He and his wife share a love for international travel, exploring new cultures and destinations together. They live in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To schedule a complimentary introduction call with Christopher Justice or another one of the CEO Coaching International coaches, visit:

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average revenue

CAGR of 31% (2.6X the U.S. average) and an average EBITDA CAGR of 52.3% (more than 5X the U.S. average).

