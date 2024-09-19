MUDA: Guv Asks CS To Submit Report On Fresh Accusations Against CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Sep 19 (IANS) In fresh trouble for Chief Siddaramaiah, a new submission has been made against him to the Karnataka Governor involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The fresh submission accuses him of carrying out projects worth hundreds of crores in his constituency through oral orders, violating the Karnataka Urban Development Authority Act.

Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has sought a detailed report from Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh at the earliest in connection with the fresh accusations against CM Siddaramaiah, sources confirmed on Thursday.

The Governor, in his letter to the Chief Secretary dated September 5, stated that one P.S. Nataraj from Mysuru submitted a detailed representation on August 27 in this regard.

The Governor's letter says,“P.S. Nataraj has informed that the MUDA has undertaken works worth Rs 387 crore in violation of Section 15 and 25 of the Karnataka Urban Development Authority Act, 1987 on the oral instruction of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.”

“The works were taken up in his Assembly constituency Varuna and also in Srirangapatna Assembly constituency,” the letter says.

The petitioner alleged that in spite of non-availability of funds in the authority, a decision was taken on the oral instruction of the Chief Minister.

Further, he alleged that by doing this the authority misused its power and requested an enquiry from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“Since, the allegation is of a serious nature, it is directed to look into the matter and submit the detailed report along with documents at the earliest,” Gehlot has directed Rajneesh.

The development is likely to stir a huge controversy and be deemed as a setback to CM Siddaramaiah who is already facing accusations of alleged illegal allotment of sites to his wife by the MUDA.

The High Court of Karnataka has reserved the matter for judgment.

The BJP is demanding the CM's resignation and the fresh accusations are going to be used by the party against CM Siddaramaiah as it plans to intensify its agitation in the state.