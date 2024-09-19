Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market Was Valued At US$ 2,138.43 Million In 2023 Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rising Demand for Efficient Water Management and Advanced Technologies to Propel the Growth of the Global Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market

CHICAGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global water pipeline leak detection systems , valued at US$ 2,138.43 million in 2023, is poised for significant growth in the coming years. According to forecasts, the market is expected to reach an impressive US$ 5,815.37 million by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 12.32% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The Request of this Sample Report Here-Water pipeline leak detection systems are critical for ensuring efficient water management, reducing water loss, and mitigating environmental impact. With rising concerns over water scarcity, aging infrastructure, and the increasing need to optimize water distribution systems, the demand for advanced leak detection technologies has surged globally.Market DynamicsDriver: Increasing demand for efficient water management to combat global water scarcity issuesThe world's water crisis is getting worse as about 2 billion people do not have access to safe drinking water. In the future, there will be an increase in demand for water by 30% according to the UN due to population and urbanization growth. It is predicted that by 2025 more than one in two people will live in areas that are constrained by water supply, giving a boost to the water pipeline leak detection systems market growth. About 126 billion cubic meters of water is estimated to be lost every year by water utilities around the globe owing to leaking facilities and losses through impermeable structures. In the U.S water leaks waste more than 6 billion gallons of water every day. The World Bank observes that better management of water scarcity can result in rehabilitation of around 2 trillion cubic meters of water every year. The agricultural sector which uses 70% of the world's water is under increasing demand to use water wisely. Water scarcity has put cities like Cape Town and São Paulo in danger of reaching nearly complete depletion of their water resources there water“Day Zero”. Demand is expected to exceed supply by 40% by 2030 unless there is a major shift in global water management practices.It is important to note that effective water management is key to overcoming such issues and that technologies such as leak detection systems are significant. The global water pipeline leak detection systems market is expected to be worth around $3 billion by 2025 quite an interesting figure. For areas like MENA the last fifty years have seen water demand doubling again increasing pressure on the available supply. More and more smart water solutions are embraced by the utilities to make them more efficient and decrease water loss. Over 44 million smart water meters have been reported to have been installed globally with the purpose of conserving water. There has been massive underscoring by the governments and for example in the European Union 7.5 Billion dollars has been used to enhance Water Infrastructures. It is also estimated that proactive leak detection can help save up to 11 Trillion liters of water each year by 2035. As it is constructive to discuss its repercussions for water management those developments will become even more legitimate.Top Players in Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market.Aqualeak Detection Ltd..Atmos International Limited.CMR Electrical.Gutermann AG.Hermann Sewerin GmbH.Honeywell International Inc..Mueller Water Products Inc. By Components.InstrumentsoSmart BalloSmart MetersoSensor HosesoNoise LoggersoIR CamerasoMEMS Systems/ SensorsoOthers.Software.ServicesoTraining & ConsultationoMaintenance & InstallationoContract/Outsourced ServicesBy Technology.Acoustic.Pressure.Vibration.GPR (Ground Penetrating Radar).Infra-Red.OthersoFiber OpticoFlow RateoTracer GasoOn-siteBy Pipe Location.On Ground.Under GroundBy Pipe Type.Metallic PipesoDuctile Iron PipesoStainless Steel PipesoAluminium PipesoOther Metal Pipes.Non-Metallic PipesoPlastic PipesoGlass PipesoConcrete PipesoOthersBy End User.IndustrialoCrude & Refined PetroleumoWater & WastewateroOthers.Residential.Commercial.UtilitiesBy Region.North AmericaoThe U.S.oCanadaoMexico.EuropeoWestern EuropeU.K.GermanyFranceSpainItalyRest of Western EuropeoEastern EuropePolandRussiaRest of Eastern Europe.Asia PacificoChinaoIndiaoJapanoAustralia & New ZealandoASEANoRest of Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa (MEA)oUAEoSaudi ArabiaoSouth AfricaoRest of MEA.South AmericaoArgentinaoBraziloRest of South America 