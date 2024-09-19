Moosa Rent A Car Announces November Deals On Long-Term Car Rentals In Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Moosa Rent a Car has launched a series of discounts on long-term car rentals this November, aimed at offering more affordable options for extended stays in Dubai. These rental packages provide cost-effective alternatives compared to daily rental rates, catering to both residents and visitors seeking extended vehicle use.In a recent interview, the CEO of Moosa Rent a Car shared the company's vision behind these offers:“We understand the needs of our customers, especially those staying for months. Whether they are business professionals, tourists, or residents, our goal is to provide reliable vehicles at competitive rates. This November, we are pleased to offer significant discounts on long-term rentals.”The CEO emphasized the variety of cars available under the promotion, ranging from economical models to luxury vehicles.“We aim to make car rentals accessible to all without sacrificing quality. Our team is committed to simplifying the process for our customers.”These long-term rental options are ideal for those looking for budget-friendly solutions, offering greater savings compared to daily rentals. Moosa Rent a Car's services are tailored to meet the needs of tourists and professionals, providing convenience and flexibility for months or even years.The CEO further stated,“At Moosa Rent a Car, customer satisfaction has always been our priority. Our entire team works to ensure a seamless experience, from selecting a vehicle to completing the rental agreement. With our competitive prices this November, we are excited to enhance the overall rental experience for our customers.”As the holiday season approaches, Dubai Rent a Car encourages long-term visitors to take advantage of the November deals. More details can be found on the company's website at Moosa Rent a Car.About Moosa Rent a CarMoosa Rent a Car is a trusted rental service provider in Dubai, offering a range of vehicles to meet the needs of both tourists and residents. Known for its customer-centric approach, Moosa Rent a Car continues to provide reliable and affordable services across the UAE.

Muhammad Ali

Moosa Rent A Car Dubai

+971 55 160 5252

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.