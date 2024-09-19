Sumit Nagal Cites Injury Concerns Behind Davis Cup Withdrawal

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Sumit Nagal clarified the controversy surrounding his decision to withdraw from India's Davis Cup tie against Sweden last week, citing "injury concerns".

India suffered a 0-4 defeat in the tie, and Nagal's absence raised questions, particularly after the All India Association (AITA) claimed that despite his injury, Nagal was set to compete in an upcoming ATP in China.

Nagal clarified his stance, in an Instagram post, "Representing my country is always a privilege and an honour that I hold in the highest regard. One of the highlights of my career was being able to represent India at the Olympics. It was a difficult decision to withdraw from the Davis Cup, as playing for the national team is a moment I deeply cherish."

Nagal also responded to AITA's claims and said he had informed the association well in advance about his inability to participate in the tie.

"However, after consulting the medical team, it became clear that competing while carrying an injury could not only jeopardise my health but also adversely impact the team's chances.

"I believe it is better for the team and country to have someone at 100% rather than risking further injury and potentially disrupting the match. I had informed AITA well in advance about my inability to participate.

"Injury management is a complex science in professional sports. A few days of rest and targeted rehabilitation can make the difference between aggravating an injury and being fit to play again. I have been working diligently with my tennis and medical team to ensure I am in the best possible condition to return to the court whenever that would be," the post read.

Nagal also touched upon the issue of compensation, after concerns were raised about his absence despite being listed for the tournament in China.

"Regarding compensation, I want to clarify that it is standard practice in professional sports for athletes to be compensated for their participation in events, even when representing their country. This is not about personal gain. My discussions with AITA and the Davis Cup captain are confidential and I would not like to indulge in any speculation about this," the post further read.

The Davis Cup tie against Sweden ended in a heavy defeat for India, with Nagal's absence being a key talking point. "I am deeply committed to my country and will always give my best whenever I represent it. look forward to future opportunities to wear the national colours and make my country proud, both on and off the court. Thank you for your understanding and support," it concluded.