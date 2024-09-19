Future Electronics Welcomes Top Talent With New Campus Recruitment Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease ) September 19, 2024 - Future is proud to announce the launch of its campus recruitment program, aimed at attracting top talent from leading Montreal universities. The company is welcoming interns across key departments, including IT, cybersecurity, finance, and engineering.



The internship program, running for 12 to 16 weeks, will offer students hands-on experience in critical areas of Future Electronics' operations. This initiative targets both Master's and Undergraduate students from recognized universities in Montreal in fields such as Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems Security, Business Administration, and Accounting.



Future Electronics has carefully crafted this program to provide interns with a comprehensive learning experience. Interns will be immersed in real-world projects, gaining invaluable insights into the company's operations and



Future Electronics remains committed to identifying key talent through this program, with the ultimate goal of finding gifted individuals and bringing them on board. The program is expected to grow in the coming years, increasing both the number of interns and the range of departments involved.



Future Electronics will also be participating in campus recruitment events at Concordia University and McGill University next month, further strengthening its connections with local academic institutions and ensuring a steady influx of talented individuals into the organization.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



