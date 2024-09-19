Everads Presents Clinical Data From First-In-Human Trial Of Suprachoroidal Delivery Technology At EURETINA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) - 1st cohort data demonstrates safety, feasibility and tolerability of the Everads Injector for delivering drugs to the back of the eye via the

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everads Therapy ,

a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a for non-surgical delivery of therapeutics to the back of the eye via the suprachoroidal space, today presented initial clinical results from a first-in-human study at the 24th EURETINA Congress in Barcelona.

The study (NCT06314217) is an open-label safety and performance study that uses the Everads Injector for suprachoroidal administration of a triamcinolone acetonide suspension to treat of patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). The presentation, entitled "A Novel Suprachoroidal Delivery Technology: Results from a First in Human Pilot Study – Cohort 1," is available as an e-poster, and will be published on the company's website following the congress.

Yoreh Barak, MD, Head of Retina at the Department of Ophthalmology at Rambam Medical Center and the study's Principal Investigator, stated, "The data reported today confirm the effectivity, ease of use and tolerability of the Everads Injector for suprachoroidal delivery. The ability for an individual physician in an office setting to deliver drug non-surgically via this promising administration route could lead to the development of more effective and less invasive treatments for posterior segment eye diseases."

Results from the pre-specified first cohort of patients were cleared by the Ministry of Health, and the company is now recruiting patients into its next cohort. Full results of the clinical trial are expected to be presented at an upcoming medical congress.

"We are excited to report promising results that clearly validate our technology in a clinical setting," added Moshe Weinstein, Everads' CEO. "These data will be used to support the clinical trial applications of our license partners and our internal programs, enabling suprachoroidal delivery of next-generation treatments for retinal diseases."

Everads suprachoroidal delivery technology is designed to enable safe and effective in-office delivery of therapies to the choroidal and retinal tissues via the suprachoroidal space. As demonstrated by Barak Y et al and Eclov R et al

in poster presentations at ARVO 2024, the Everads technology is differentiated by its ability to deliver therapy rapidly throughout the posterior pole, enabling circumferential transduction past the posterior pole to the macular RPE seen using two AAV serotypes in non-human primates. Data showing the ability of Everads' technology to enable rapid distribution to the macular region in non-human primate models was the focus of a recent publication in Translational Vision Science and Technology

(TVST).

Everads Therapy is a biotech company focused on optimizing treatment of retinal diseases using its proprietary suprachoroidal delivery technology. With the aim of overcoming challenges in current treatment methodologies for retinal and macular diseases, Everads' delivery platform offers the promise of improving the efficacy and safety of existing and potential drug therapies via suprachoroidal delivery. Everads has a number of collaborations in the areas of gene therapy, cell therapy, small molecule formulations and other modalities. Everads was spun out from DALI Medical Devices , a company specializing in development of injectable drug delivery technologies, and established within RAD Biomed , a leading biotech accelerator. Everads' original underlying technologies were conceived by Professor Ygal Rotenstreich, Head of the Electrophysiology Clinic and Director of the Retinal Research Laboratory at the Goldschleger Eye Institute, a licensed from Sheba Tel Hashomer Medical Center / Sheba Impact . For more information, please visit

