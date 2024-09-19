Fadnavis Orders Probe Into Large Scale Fake PAN Cards In Malad West

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday ordered an investigation into the alleged 'PAN card jihad' in the state.

On the complaint of Mumbai BJP Vice President, Acharya Pawan Tripathi, the Dy CM has instructed the Mumbai Commissioner to investigate the matter of fake PAN cards being made.

Dy CM Fadnavis has directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to take necessary action in this regard and also asked that the central investigating agencies be informed of the issue immediately.

Tripathi has handed over proof of fake PAN cards in the Malvani area under Malad West Assembly constituency, a suburb of Mumbai.

He pointed out that in many Muslim-dominated areas, there are reports of more PAN cards than the population.

The BJP in a release said Tripathi has informed Fadnavis that fake PAN cards are being made on a large scale by people of a particular community.

He has claimed that thousands of people have got their fake PAN cards made in a planned manner in Muslim dominated areas.

In the details of some Income Tax Department records, more PAN cards have been seen than the population.

Tripathi said that this is possible only when a person holds more than one PAN card. He indicated that fake PAN cards are being misused for illegal transactions and money laundering.

Tripathi has expressed the possibility of fake Aadhaar cards, voter cards, ration cards and Ayushman Bharat cards being made just like fake PAN cards on a large scale.

Tripathi also gave evidence of multiple PAN cards of the same person to Fadnavis. This person is from the Malvani complex of Malad Assembly constituency.