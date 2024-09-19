BCH Hosts First-Ever BCH Fest 2024 (MELA) A Celebration Of Cultural Diversity Event To Attract Over 20,000 Attendees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg (BCH) is proud to announce the inaugural BCH Fest 2024 (MELA), set to take place on Sunday, October 6, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), 1 HACC Dr, Harrisburg, PA 17110. This landmark event is a celebration of the vibrant cultural heritage of the Bhutanese and Nepali communities, and we are honored to have high stake politicians delivering remarks during the festivities.BCH Fest 2024 marks a significant milestone as the first large-scale cultural festival hosted by BCH, and it is expected to attract more than 20,000 attendees from a wide range of backgrounds, including Bhutanese American, Indian American, and Nepalese American residents of Central Pennsylvania. The festival will offer a platform for community members to experience cultural performances, traditional arts, music, food, and crafts that reflect the shared heritage of these communities.The BCH Fest 2024 is not only a celebration of our culture but also a testament to the diversity and unity that defines Central Pennsylvania. With over 47,000 Bhutanese and Nepalese residents calling this region home, this festival highlights the contributions our communities make to the social and cultural fabric of the area. We are excited to share our traditions with the broader community and foster connections that transcend cultural boundaries.The event will kick off at 10:00 AM, with Parade by different ethnic groups from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM, recognizing the significance of this cultural gathering. A proclamation from the governors' office will also be issued, underscoring the importance of this event to the local community.BCH Fest 2024 will feature:Cultural performances by artists from the Bhutanese, Nepali, and Indian communitiesFood stalls offering traditional Bhutanese and Nepali cuisineCraft booths showcasing handmade goods and traditional artsLive music, dancing, and interactive activities for attendees of all agesWe are proud to bring together such a diverse array of performances, food, and crafts that represent the heart and soul of our culture. This event serves as a bridge between communities and an opportunity for all to come together in celebration.The event is free and open to the public, and all are welcome to join in this day of celebration. Media representatives are encouraged to attend and capture the spirit of unity and cultural pride that will be on full display at BCH Fest 2024.For more information about BCH Fest 2024 or to inquire about media coverage, please contact me.Best,Tilak NiroulaChairmanBhutanese Community in Harrisburg (BCH)...Cell: 717 – 882 – 7892About Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg (BCH):BCH is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and empowering the Bhutanese and Nepali American communities in Central Pennsylvania. Through cultural, educational, and social programs, BCH works to foster community connections, preserve heritage, and promote the well-being of residents in the region.

