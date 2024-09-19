UNGA Wants Israel To End Occupation Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has sought an end to the Israeli of Palestinian territories within a year, demanding sanctions on the Jewish state in case of non-compliance.

The demand from UN member states came in a non-binding resolution, with 124 votes cast in favour of and 14 against the measure. There were 43 abstentions, AFP reported.

The Palestinian delegation hailed the resolution's adoption as“historic”, Israel warned the“distorted” and“cynical,” is move would stir violence.

The is based on an advisory opinion from the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ), slamming the occupation as illegal.

The resolution, the first moved by the Palestinian delegation, asks Israel to end without delay its unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territory within 12 months.

The resolution also seeks stop to fresh settlements, the return of seized land and property, as well as the possibility of return for displaced Palestinians.

Additionally, states were urged to halt arms supplies to Israel when there are“reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

The United States, Hungary, the Czech Republic and several smaller island nations voted against the resolution. At the Security Council, the US has repeatedly vetoed censures of Israel.

PAN Monitor