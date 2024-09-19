TGM Research Reveals Key Insights In Global Gambling And Sports Betting Trends For 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Betting Frequency

Betting Frequency - Age & Gender Differences

Betting Activities

Explore the trends reshaping the sports betting landscape with insights from TGM's 2024 Gambling & Sports Betting Report

- Greg Laski, CEO of TGM ResearchSINGAPORE, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TGM Research , a global, innovative, technology-driven market research company that specializes in global data collection and innovative survey technology, announces the release of its TGM Gambling & Sports Betting 2024 Report.Covering 34 countries, this report provides in-depth insights into the global betting industry, with a focus on the shifting dynamics of sports betting across the world.This expansion is being fueled by advancements in technology, changes in regulations, and the increasing number of sports fans worldwide. Online and mobile platforms are now playing a key role, transforming the way people engage with sports betting.Greg Laski, CEO of TGM Research, commented: "Our survey provides detailed insights into the behaviors and preferences of sports bettors globally, highlighting key trends in betting frequency, motivations, and channel preferences. These findings offer a comprehensive snapshot of the current state of the sports betting industry, delivering valuable information for stakeholders to better understand and navigate market dynamics.”Key Findings from TGM Gambling & Sports Betting 2024:· Frequent Betting on the Rise Among Key Demographics: A significant number of respondents, particularly those in their late twenties to early forties, report frequent engagement in both casino games and sports betting several times a week. Betting activity among these groups has notably increased over the past 12 months, especially among males. Additionally, younger individuals and females make up the majority of first-time bettors.· Shift Toward Digital Betting Activities: Over the past 12 months, online and app-based betting on sports, such as football and horse racing, has become the most popular form of gambling, especially among males and older participants. The survey also highlights strong engagement in lotteries and online slots, indicating a preference for easily accessible and instant-win gambling options.· Diverse Motivations Driving Betting Behavior: Financial gain remains the primary motivator for bettors globally, with over half of respondents identifying it as their main reason for betting. For males, the excitement of betting and the added engagement during games are key drivers, while females are more motivated by the social atmosphere and trying new experiences.· Rewards and Real-Time Betting Become a Key Attraction: Incentives such as rewards (e.g. sign-up bonuses or contest entries for frequent use) significantly increase interest in sports betting. Live, in-play betting during events has also gained popularity, especially among those in their late thirties to mid-forties who follow the sports they bet on closely.· Dominance of Digital Betting Channels: Digital platforms dominate, with nearly 80% of respondents preferring online or mobile betting apps. However, in the U.S., there is still a significant preference for in-person betting at sportsbooks and casinos.· Betting Brands: In a crowded market, brand recognition and trust are crucial. The survey identifies several leading online casinos and sports betting platforms known for reliability and strong reputations.More detailed information about the survey results:To learn about sports betting trends in a specific region or country, visitTGM Global Gambling & Sports Betting Survey 2024 or contact TGM Research at ...---Survey Methodology: The TGM Gambling & Sports Betting 2024 Survey was conducted from 01st June 2024 to 31st July 2024 using Internet interviews (CAWI) to gather data from representative audience aged 18 to 55+ with total sample N = 8,926.Disclaimer: TGMResearch is not a gambling site or an operator of online gambling. We only offer sports betting insights for educational purposes. We do not accept or place bets, and we receive no affiliate revenue from businesses that do. There is no monetary incentive for our readers or subscribers to place bets.

