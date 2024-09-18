Successbooks® Announces New Publishing Deal With Radim Pařík To Co-Author 'Unlocking Success' With Jack Canfield

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Radim Pařík

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce an exciting new collaboration with Radim Pařík as he joins forces to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Unlocking Success,” alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Jack Canfield.

Scheduled to release in the late Fall of 2024, "Unlocking Success" promises to engage and inspire readers through compelling stories and actionable insights, providing a roadmap to achieving personal and professional fulfillment.

Radim Pařík is a celebrated figure in negotiation, leadership, and education, with a dynamic career spanning multiple countries. As president of the Association of Negotiators and a widely sought-after speaker, Radim is the most cited negotiator in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, appearing frequently on television, radio, and in print media. His book Umění vyjednat cokoliv (The Art of Negotiating Anything) became a bestseller within five weeks of publication and remains the top-selling Czech book on negotiation. His work on Empathetic Leadership and Influence and Impact alongside master negotiator Chris Voss has further cemented his standing as a global best-selling author.

Born in the Czech Republic, Radim's career has taken him across Europe, where he held prominent leadership positions within the multinational Schwarz Group, one of the world's largest retailers. His academic background is equally impressive, holding an MSc and MBA in Strategic Management from Nottingham Trent University and a PhD in Negotiation from LIGS University. Radim has trained under former FBI agents and completed prestigious programs at Harvard and the Schranner Negotiation Institute, including Harvard's Mediation Intensive, the Negotiation Master Class, and Advanced High Performance Leadership at IMD University.

Radim's negotiation expertise extends far beyond the boardroom. He has applied his skills to support vulnerable communities, including the blind, deaf, and children from orphanages, helping them transition into society and empowering them with negotiation skills. He also advises top Czech and Slovak companies and lectures on negotiation tactics for high-level security agencies and political leaders.

In addition to founding Radim Pařík's Fascinating Academy, a commercial negotiation training institution, Radim is a co-owner of PR PA RT NE RS Advisory Group and the driving force behind the Association of Negotiators, which unites professionals across five countries on four continents.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Radim Pařík as a co-author of "Unlocking Success." Stay tuned for the release of this transformative book, where Radim, Jack Canfield, and other exceptional co-authors will share their collective wisdom to inspire readers on their journey to success.

