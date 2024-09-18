PSG Snatch Late Goal To Beat Champions League Debutants Girona

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain were grateful to a last-minute howler from goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga as they snatched a 1-0 win over European debutants Girona in their opening game of the new-look on Wednesday.

PSG had over 60 percent possession and 24 attempts on goal but looked set to be left frustrated by their opponents at the Parc des Princes until a low Nuno Mendes cross squirmed under Gazzaniga and into the net in the 90th minute.

It was a harsh ending to their Champions League bow for Girona, who qualified for Europe for the first time in their history after a historic third-place finish in La Liga last season.

PSG missed chance after chance in the second half and looked set to draw another continental blank, just like in their semi-final defeat by Borussia Dortmund last season when they somehow failed to score in either leg.

However, the late goal allowed Luis Enrique's team to continue their perfect start to the campaign as they aim to go further than last season's run to the semis and win European football's biggest prize for the first time.

The Champions League has been radically changed by UEFA, with all clubs in the new league phase now playing eight matches against eight different opponents.

The top eight will advance to the last 16, with clubs finishing from ninth to 24th in the standings going into a play-off round to decide the remaining last-16 spots.

PSG's next game will be away to Arsenal, while later opponents in a tough draw include Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Girona, meanwhile, will go on to a home clash against Dutch former European Cup winners Feyenoord with plenty of reason to believe they can make an impact after a battling performance here.

Gazzaniga from hero to villain

Girona's Argentine goalkeeper #13 Paulo Gazzaniga (C) concedes Paris Saint-Germain's first goal during the UEFA Champions League 1st round day 1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Girona FC at the Parc des Princes Stadium, in Paris, on September 18, 2024. (Photo by Franck Fife / AFP)



Paris had enjoyed a smooth start to life since the departure of talisman Kylian Mbappe during the close season, winning their first four Ligue 1 outings and scoring 16 goals in the process.

But a Girona side that was well beaten last weekend by Barcelona and lost several key players after last season made life difficult for long spells.

The away side withstood some intense early pressure from the hosts in a stadium in which one end was closed as a punishment for the use of pyrotechnics during last season's semi-final.

The absence of regular first-choice Gianluigi Donnarumma meant a PSG debut for Russian goalkeeper Matfey Safonov, while Marco Asensio came off hurt before half-time with Randal Kolo Muani replacing him up front.

Almost all of the penalty-box action happened in the second half, with Safonov getting down to beat away a header from Girona's veteran 37-year-old captain Cristhian Stuani seven minutes after the restart.

Shortly after that, Ousmane Dembele ran half the length of the pitch at the other end and was about to pull the trigger when he was denied by a perfectly-timed Ladislav Krejci tackle.

Dembele, PSG's biggest attacking star now that Mbappe has gone, was then denied by a Gazzaniga save and the woodwork in quick succession.

As they continued to apply pressure, Kolo Muani produced a brilliant turn in the box only to slip his shot wide of the far post.

Achraf Hakimi was then thwarted by a fine Gazzaniga save from point-blank range, but the Argentinian former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper ended up being the villain as he allowed Mendes's low cross from the left to slip under his body and in.