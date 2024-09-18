Anti-Terror Operation: Fall Of Pro-Armenianism Along With Armenian Separatism

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elnur Enveroglu Read more

A year has passed since Azerbaijan's most decisive and strong response to Armenian separatism and terrorism- anti-terrorist operations . The event a year ago was not enough to prevent Armenian separatism and illegal acts in Garabagh but it also resulted in the deep shaking of the external forces that encouraged separatism and conflict in the entire South Caucasus.

What happened until September 19, 2023, created a general picture of the external influence of the pro-Armenian separatist elements and Armenian lobbies spread in Western organisations. Here, whether it is USAID, ICRC, PACE, as well as the initiatives of the representatives of the US Congress, each party showed its staunch pro-Armenian position.

Unfortunately, among the leaders of the European Union, there are still people who are distinguished by their pro-Armenian position, and who are ambitious against the territories of Azerbaijan. They propagate hatred and antagonism against races and religions as a whole with all their might and try to lead the masses to follow them.

Today, such people are preparing a great rebellion against humanity as a whole by dragging Europe against its Islamophobic and chauvinist tendencies.

Recently, among such trends, the Netherlands has also joined the ranks of activists. The ultra-right populist party leader Geert Wilders, who was elected Prime Minister last November, has already brought many countries against the Netherlands with his racist and anti-Islamist speeches. It is not a coincidence that the Dutch state did not lag behind France in accusing Azerbaijan in recent baseless statements and stark territorial claims against Azerbaijan.

In its latest statement, the Netherlands government , which called Azerbaijan's Garabagh region freed from the Armenian occupation "Nagorno Karabakh", once again declared what political interests it pursues in its claims regarding the release of the criminal separatist groups arrested in Garabagh on September 19 of last year.

Certainly, the group that was defeated in the South Caucasus on September 19 and expelled from the occupied territories did not consist only of Armenians. Racist, Islamophobic, and separatist countries such as the Netherlands and France seem to have a big portion in their selfless support for separatism. With this, they also demonstrate that they are an interested party in the South Caucasus that was once embroiled in the conflict for more than 30 years.

Let's cast a glance at a subtle issue. The USAID organisation of the United States notes that since 2023, it has provided financial assistance to Armenians who left Garabagh on their volition. The note mentions 100,000 Armenians and adds that a total of 18 million dollars were spent on“Armenian refugees fled Garabagh”.

The question is whether the information about the exact identity of "100,000 Armenians" living legally or illegally in Garabagh was included in the official statistics? Has the donor organisation of the United States determined to whom the allocated funds are spent? Or is this just an exaggerated figure for the claim against Azerbaijan?

If a little attention is paid to one more issue, one can witness that there is discrimination in the activities of the organisation. During the 30-year occupation, more than one million refugees and displaced people of Azerbaijan lived in tents for a long time. While the world witnessed these atrocities of Armenia, those organisations remained silent. At that time, a figure of one million was not raised so much in the agenda of international institutions. However, today, a figure of approximately 20 thousand is exaggerated five times and conveyed to the world in such a form as if the people who passed through the ordeal of the past 30 years were not Azerbaijanis, but Armenians. Maybe the Armenians are good at playing the victim, or they come alive as angels in the eyes of their Western allies?

Today, the USA and France spare no money as aid packages to Armenia remain high. They even do their best to strengthen the military potential of a defeated state. How logical to accept their concept of peace in the South Caucasus while they think it is necessary to rearm a state that has occupied the territory of another state for three decades?

In 1992, when Azerbaijan was under occupation, the US government's Section 907 of the United States Freedom Support Act prevented any kind of direct aid to Azerbaijan. At that time, as now, the pro-Armenian congressmen in the US Congress took quick steps to implement this decision. However, Azerbaijan, whose territories were occupied, was in a much more difficult and even intolerable situation than Armenia, which was donated by all of its allies. When the West put the scales of justice in front of us then, we remained silent and patient. We were patient that maybe one day their sense of justice would wake up and they would condemn the Armenian crimes committed in Garabagh. But it did not turn out as desired. That necessitated a strong response against injustice.

The day Armenians fell on their knees on November 10, 2020, followed by the erasure of Armenian terrorism from Garabagh on September 19, 2023, showed Western forces that justice can only be restored through strength.

In a nutshell, Azerbaijan restored this justice with its own strength, and today, standing upright in front of those forces, it maintains this justice.