Anti-Terror Operation: Fall Of Pro-Armenianism Along With Armenian Separatism

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Read more
A year has passed since Azerbaijan's most decisive and strong
response to Armenian separatism and
terrorism- anti-terrorist operations . The event a
year ago was not enough to prevent Armenian separatism and illegal
acts in Garabagh but it also resulted in the deep shaking of the
external forces that encouraged separatism and conflict in the
entire South Caucasus.
What happened until September 19, 2023, created a general
picture of the external influence of the pro-Armenian separatist
elements and Armenian lobbies spread in Western organisations.
Here, whether it is USAID, ICRC, PACE, as well as the initiatives
of the representatives of the US Congress, each party showed its
staunch pro-Armenian position.
Unfortunately, among the leaders of the European Union, there
are still people who are distinguished by their pro-Armenian
position, and who are ambitious against the territories of
Azerbaijan. They propagate hatred and antagonism against races and
religions as a whole with all their might and try to lead the
masses to follow them.
Today, such people are preparing a great rebellion against
humanity as a whole by dragging Europe against its Islamophobic and
chauvinist tendencies.
Recently, among such trends, the Netherlands has also joined the
ranks of activists. The ultra-right populist party leader Geert
Wilders, who was elected Prime Minister last November, has already
brought many countries against the Netherlands with his racist and
anti-Islamist speeches. It is not a coincidence that the Dutch
state did not lag behind France in accusing Azerbaijan in recent
baseless statements and stark territorial claims against
Azerbaijan.
In its latest statement, the Netherlands
government , which called Azerbaijan's Garabagh region
freed from the Armenian occupation "Nagorno Karabakh", once again
declared what political interests it pursues in its claims
regarding the release of the criminal separatist groups arrested in
Garabagh on September 19 of last year.
Certainly, the group that was defeated in the South Caucasus on
September 19 and expelled from the occupied territories did not
consist only of Armenians. Racist, Islamophobic, and separatist
countries such as the Netherlands and France seem to have a big
portion in their selfless support for separatism. With this, they
also demonstrate that they are an interested party in the South
Caucasus that was once embroiled in the conflict for more than 30
years.
Let's cast a glance at a subtle issue. The USAID
organisation of the United States notes that since 2023,
it has provided financial assistance to Armenians who left Garabagh
on their volition. The note mentions 100,000 Armenians and adds
that a total of 18 million dollars were spent on“Armenian refugees
fled Garabagh”.
The question is whether the information about the exact identity
of "100,000 Armenians" living legally or illegally in Garabagh was
included in the official statistics? Has the donor organisation of
the United States determined to whom the allocated funds are spent?
Or is this just an exaggerated figure for the claim against
Azerbaijan?
If a little attention is paid to one more issue, one can witness
that there is discrimination in the activities of the organisation.
During the 30-year occupation, more than one million refugees and
displaced people of Azerbaijan lived in tents for a long time.
While the world witnessed these atrocities of Armenia, those
organisations remained silent. At that time, a figure of one
million was not raised so much in the agenda of international
institutions. However, today, a figure of approximately 20 thousand
is exaggerated five times and conveyed to the world in such a form
as if the people who passed through the ordeal of the past 30 years
were not Azerbaijanis, but Armenians. Maybe the Armenians are good
at playing the victim, or they come alive as angels in the eyes of
their Western allies?
Today, the USA and France spare no money as aid packages to
Armenia remain high. They even do their best to strengthen the
military potential of a defeated state. How logical to accept their
concept of peace in the South Caucasus while they think it is
necessary to rearm a state that has occupied the territory of
another state for three decades?
In 1992, when Azerbaijan was under occupation, the US
government's Section 907 of the United States Freedom Support Act
prevented any kind of direct aid to Azerbaijan. At that time, as
now, the pro-Armenian congressmen in the US Congress took quick
steps to implement this decision. However, Azerbaijan, whose
territories were occupied, was in a much more difficult and even
intolerable situation than Armenia, which was donated by all of its
allies. When the West put the scales of justice in front of us
then, we remained silent and patient. We were patient that maybe
one day their sense of justice would wake up and they would condemn
the Armenian crimes committed in Garabagh. But it did not turn out
as desired. That necessitated a strong response against
injustice.
The day Armenians fell on their knees on November 10, 2020,
followed by the erasure of Armenian terrorism from Garabagh on
September 19, 2023, showed Western forces that justice can only be
restored through strength.
In a nutshell, Azerbaijan restored this justice with its own
strength, and today, standing upright in front of those forces, it
maintains this justice.
MENAFN18092024000195011045ID1108690211
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.