UAE Uniexpo 2024: Over 3,000 Students Explore Course Offerings From Global Universities

More than 3,000 students from various visited the two-day 7th UniExpo in Dubai that started on Wednesday. This year's event showcased a prestigious line-up of universities and educational partners from around the globe, offering insights into a wide array of programmes and academic opportunities.

Participating institutions include Middlesex University Dubai, University of Birmingham Dubai, Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai, Canadian University Dubai, Emirates Aviation University, and University of Bolton, among others. These universities presented their latest programs, providing students with the chance to interact with representatives and gain in-depth knowledge about courses tailored to current industry demands.

Since its inception, the event has been a crowd puller for students, parents and educators alike.

Visitors were spoilt for choice at the vast array of courses offered, some of them making their debut in Dubai.

Marjorie Brians, manager of admissions at Westford University College, expressed her excitement about introducing the Doctor of Business Administration program from Abertay University.“We are thrilled to introduce this programme into our curriculum. It offers students one-to-one research supervision, a dual qualification, and a research master class at the Abertay, Scotland campus,” she said.

Hiba Barada, admissions officer at Emirates Aviation University, highlighted the variety of programmes, especially those related to aviation and computer science. She said: "We offer programmes from Ph.D. to foundation levels, including aviation management, aeronautical engineering, and computer science. Our new program focuses on artificial intelligence and data science, which are in high demand given the future prospects of AI.”

Barada also emphasised exclusive internships with the Emirates Group, which provide valuable industry experience.

Focus on innovation and technology

RIT University showcased their programmes centred on innovation and technology.“Our new media and design program combines aspects of business, media, and public relations, preparing students for the modern job market," explained Walaa Faris, Enrolment Counsellor at RIT University.

Ajman University, ranked fifth locally and No.474 globally, with nine specialised colleges offering more than 43 diverse programmes, was also present.

“Our university's strength lies in its ability to adapt to market demands. Our academic offerings span the College of Medicine, Dentistry, Nursing, and Pharmacy, providing a range of programmes tailored to current industry needs. For prospective students uncertain about their academic path, we offer personalised counselling sessions. These sessions help them navigate their options and make informed decisions about their future, ensuring a smooth transition into university life,” explained Hamid Sam Elodie, head of admissions at Ajman University.

Harshita Komet, program consultant from the University of Europe stated that their courses are provided an innovative approach to education, emphasizing dual programs that combine different disciplines to prepare students for the future. "We look into how we can merge design and technology," Komet explained. "It's about creating something truly futuristic."

Founded 20-25 years ago, the University of Europe has established a strong presence in Germany, with its latest campus opening just last year. Speaking about Edufair, Komet expressed enthusiasm: "It's going great so far. Events like these are significant for us in terms of branding. We see a lot of schools and students engaging in interactive sessions, which is wonderful."

Value-based event

Educators found great value in attending the UniExpo along with their students. John Reyobong, a science teacher at The Philippine School, called the UniExpo "a great opportunity for students to explore their careers."

For Indian couple Sujata and Dilip Kumar, The UniExpo proved to be beneficial to help their son Vikrant, a grade 12 student of Indian High School, find the course of his choice.“I'm looking into programmes that cover physics, chemistry, math, and computer science," she shared. "I found that one of the Universities we were considering is present here and that turned out to be very convenient for us to have a detailed one on one session with the counsellors.,” said Sujata.

Dilip, a CEO at a prominent firm added that they had visited Uni Expo in 2017 for their elder son and had found a suitable course for him too.“It's a great way to learn about what international universities offer right here in Dubai."

Edutainment at the core

For IMG Worlds of Adventure, the entertainment partner of the event, the collaboration with Khaleej Times proved to be a remarkable experience, especially in its impact on students.“This platform has played a crucial role in enhancing our visibility and has facilitated invaluable connections within the educational sector. The partnership has been instrumental in capturing the hearts of students and expanding the reach of IMG Worlds of Adventure's educational initiatives which includes school trip combining educational content with thrilling experiences,” said Yasser Mansour, Head of Edutainment Commercial Sales Manager at IMG Worlds of Adventure.

UniExpo 2024 promises to be a valuable platform for students to navigate the complexities of higher education, network with universities, and discover pathways that align with their aspirations. The expo will be continuing its exciting run on 19th as well at the JW Marquis Hotel in Business Bay.

