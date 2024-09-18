Motopassport Scavenger Hunt Returns To Biketoberfest® Mobile App

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The 32nd annual Biketoberfest®, one of the top motorcycle rallies in America, is right around the corner on Oct. 17-20. The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to Volusia County with beautiful Florida weather, live music, the industry's top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street and The Scenic Loop in Ormond Beach.

The official Biketoberfest® mobile app, available for free download on app stores, provides the most up-to-date information on everything there is to see, do and experience during the four-day rally. The mobile app provides users convenient access to the rally's online calendar of events, bike show details, scenic rides and more.

Back for the second year on the mobile app is the MotoPassport scavenger hunt. The first 500 individuals to complete the MotoPassport during Biketoberfest® on Oct. 17-20 will receive an exclusive collectible coin. To participate in the scavenger hunt, individuals need to create an account on the mobile app and check-in at 13 locations:



Alert Riders (tent located trackside in Daytona International Speedway's display area)

Copper Bottom Craft Distillery

Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club

Florida Motorcycle Safety Program (tent located trackside in Daytona International Speedway's display area)

Indian Motorcycle Daytona Beach located along Beach Street

Motoplex Daytona located on Ballough Road

Ocean Deck Restaurant and Beach Club

ONE DAYTONA (located across from Daytona International Speedway)

Ponce Inlet Lighthouse, the tallest lighthouse in the state of Florida

Rue & Ziffra (tent located at Willie's Tropical Tattoo on U.S. 1 in Ormond Beach)

Tanger Outlets

Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson at Destination Daytona The Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center (located trackside in Daytona International Speedway's display area)

The Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center is the final stop on the scavenger hunt where individuals can pick up their collectible coin. Along with information about the area, the Welcome Center will be handing out free event posters, pins, and poker chips for visitors throughout Biketoberfest®.

About Biketoberfest®

The Daytona Beach area welcomes motorcycle enthusiasts for the 32nd annual Biketoberfest® rally on October 17-20. Biketoberfest® is a four-day event that attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to Volusia County with beautiful Florida weather, live music, the industry's top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street and The Loop in Ormond Beach. More information is available on the official event website, Biketoberfest , including a list of area events, concerts, demo rides, places to stay, top scenic rides, and more.

Official sponsors of Biketoberfest® include American Motorcyclist Association, Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club, Dream Giveaway, Florida Motorcycle Safety Program (Florida Department of Transportation), Alert Riders, Rue & Ziffra, Southern Stone Communications and Teddy Morse's Daytona Harley-Davidson.

About the Daytona Beach Area | #LoveDaytonaBeach

Experience endless adventures in this eclectic destination that offers the perfect, beach base camp from which to explore the greater Daytona Beach area and all of Central Florida. Choose thrilling activities or embrace the tranquility of days spent on 23 miles of world-famous, white-sand beaches. With more than 12,000 rooms, and a variety of meeting hotels and unique spaces, the destination has accommodations for meetings and groups of all sizes and budgets. Learn more at DaytonaBeach . #LoveDaytonaBeach

Media Contact: Andrew Booth, Director of Communications

Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

[email protected] | 386.255. 0415, ext. 125

