Atishi Likely To Take Oath As New Delhi CM As Sep 21

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi is likely to take oath on Saturday as Delhi's second AAP Chief Minister, and third woman CM -- after Sheila Dikshit of and Sushma Swaraj of BJP -- as Lt Governor V.K. Saxena has proposed September 21 as the swearing-in date for the Delhi CM-designate, sources said on Wednesday.

Atishi will be taking over as the new Chief of Delhi as AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal officially stepped down from his chief ministerial position on September 17 (Tuesday).

The ruling AAP in Delhi is already into its fourth year of power, and Atishi will lead the government for the remaining term of the party.

Sources in the know of things hinted that the oath ceremony of Atishi is likely to be held at Raj Niwas. The programme is expected to be a "low-key affair" in the backdrop of Kejriwal's resignation.

According to a source in the L-G Secretariat, V.K. Saxena in an official note to President Droupadi Murmu, proposed September 21 as the date for Atishi's swearing-in as Delhi Chief Minister. The source mentioned that outgoing CM Kejriwal's resignation letter was also sent to President Murmu.

The fresh development came just a day after Atishi, during a meeting with L-G Saxena, staked claim to form the new government.

Reports suggested that Atishi -- the AAP legislator from Kalkaji constituency -- after taking charge of the office of CM, will prove her government's majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

The Assembly Session has been called by the AAP government on September 26-27.

The Assembly's term will end on February 23 next year while elections are likely to be held in early February 2025.

Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, was on September 13 granted bail by the Supreme Court.

The AAP convenor, however, was restricted from going to his office or the Delhi Secretariat, or sign files without L-G V.K. Saxena's consent.