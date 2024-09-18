Progress On The Rails: Canada’S 2022 Emissions Report Reflects Progress In Greenhouse Gas Reductions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's rail continues to be a leader in environmental sustainability with the release of the 2022 Locomotive Emissions Monitoring (LEM) report. The report highlights advancements in reducing greenhouse (GHG) emissions across all railway sectors, reinforcing the rail industry's role as a key player in Canada's environmental transition.



Since 2005:



Freight railways' GHG emissions intensity has reduced by 26.7%.

Intercity passenger railways' GHG emissions intensity has reduced by 28.1%. Total rail industry's criteria air contaminant emissions have decreased, including carbon monoxide (9% reduction), nitrogen oxides (48%), hydrocarbons (55%), particulate matter (61%), and sulphur dioxide (99%).



“Canada's railways advancements in reducing greenhouse gas emissions are a testament to the tireless efforts of railroaders who are at the heart of these changes,” said Marc Brazeau, President and CEO of the Railway Association of Canada.“Encouraging innovation and collaboration in sustainable rail technologies will contribute to meeting Canada's sustainability targets and is key to ensuring the long-term prosperity of our country's supply chains.”

“Railways have played a key role in Canada's history for generations, and this report shows our commitment for the future. I am glad to see Canada's railways working together to keep reducing emissions. With the new Memorandum of Understanding between Transport Canada and the Railway Association of Canada, we can look forward to following this progress for years to come and ensure a sustainable future for everyone,” – the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Transport.

In 2022, railways invested $2.4 billion into their Canadian networks, bringing the total to more than $21.5 billion over the past ten years. Canada's railways will continue to contribute to national emissions reductions through investments in innovative solutions to increase efficiency and sustainability.



The 2022 LEM report is the fifth and final report released under the 2018-2022 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between RAC and Transport Canada. This collaboration dates to 1995, when the first MOU was signed between railways and the federal government. The latest MOU, covering 2023-2030, was signed in December 2023.

