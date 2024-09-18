Bybit And Blockchain For Good Alliance To Host WSOT 2024 Livestream On Blockchain’S Global Impact

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, and the Blockchain for Good Alliance (BGA) is set to host a special livestream event titled“WSOT 2024: Web3 Titans Tackle Global Issues.” Viewers will discover how blockchain can address critical global challenges, with participation from leaders at Foundation, 3Commas, Fizen.io, and more.

Streaming live on September 19 at 12PM UTC, the event will be led by Racheal Koh, Global Content Marketing at Bybit, alongside co-host TY, Partner of Blockchain for Good Alliance. The discussion will focus on blockchain technology solving real-world issues, such as improving global connectivity, empowering communities, and driving social impact.

Bybit will also discuss its World Series of Trading 2024 sponsorship, which includes a contribution of 75 ETH to the Ethereum Foundation to help host the Immunefi Attackathon, a global hackathon aimed at enhancing the Ethereum ecosystem. The sponsorship is part of Bybit's leading role in supporting blockchain innovation and security.

“Blockchain isn't just about trading,” said Helen Lui, COO of Bybit.“We're bringing together voices from across the industry to examine how blockchain can make a real difference. We have the power to improve not just economic systems but also create solutions that address real-world issues, such as energy distribution and urban planning, BGA is all about bringing this vision to fruition.”

Featured Speakers:



Yakov Lebedev , Chief Business Development Officer, 3Commas

Viktor Uzunov , Deputy Head of Marketing, Academic Labs

Leo Vu , CEO & Co-founder, Fizen.io

Clement Le Bras , CEO, My Lovely Planet

James Smith , Ecodev Coordinator, Ethereum Foundation Adrian Hetman , Head of Triaging, Immunefi

What to Expect:



In-depth discussions on how blockchain tackles global issues like decentralization and economic empowerment.

Announcements on Bybit's WSOT 2024 prize pool and contributions to the Ethereum ecosystem. Livestream giveaways, including $300 USDT and 150,000 DOGS tokens for participating viewers.



Those interested can join the Livestream Here: Bybit WSOT 2024 Livestream

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

