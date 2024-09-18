USPS Operation Santa Teams Up With Toysrus® To Deliver More Holiday Joy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New collaboration helps simplify the letter adoption process, making it easier than ever to make wishes come true and spread cheer

WASHINGTON, Sep. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal service is announcing a new partnership between two iconic American brands - USPS Operation Santa and Toys"R"Us - for the 2024 holiday season. The collaboration is expected to expand the beloved USPS Operation Santa program, making it easier than ever for families and individuals to participate.

USPS Operation Santa, which allows generous people from across the United States to help fulfill the holiday wishes of families in need by adopting their letters to Santa Claus, kicks off this week. On Sept. 16, the program began accepting letters that children and families write to Santa to express their hopes and dreams for the holiday season.

Since its inception more than a century ago, USPS Operation Santa has helped answer the thousands of letters addressed to Santa Claus through the Postal Service each year. Through the collaboration with Toys"R"Us, letter adopters can now easily select and purchase gifts from a specially curated e-commerce site.

"Delivering holiday joy has never been easier," said Sheila Holman, USPS marketing vice president. "And our partnership with Toys"R"Us is just the beginning. This year, we're excited to offer a curated selection of toys and playthings, and next year, we'll be expanding to include clothing, shoes, books and more. Our goal is to make it even easier for people to personalize their gift-giving and help more families experience the magic of the holidays through USPS Operation Santa."

Gary Haas, Toys"R"Us e-commerce vice president, added, "We are thrilled to be partnering with USPS Operation Santa to empower more letter adopters this holiday season. By simplifying the adoption process and offering a curated selection of gifts, we are making it easier for individuals and families to spread joy to children in need and make their holiday dreams come true. Together, we're creating magical moments that will resonate for years to come."

Also this year, USPS Operation Santa has added the option for adopters to send gifts using the Postal Service's latest shipping offering, USPS Ground Advantage. This service offers a simple, reliable, and affordable way to ship packages across the nation, with expected delivery times ranging from 2 to 5 business days.

Additionally, USPS Operation Santa will be highlighted in the new season of Hulu's original docuseries, "Dear Santa," debuting Sunday, Nov. 24. The series will feature real-life stories of children whose letters were answered and the generous individuals and families who adopted them.

Through USPS Operation Santa, children write their holiday wishes to Santa Claus and send their letters to his official address.

These letters are then anonymized and made available for adoption on the program's website, USPSOperationSanta . Generous individuals, families and organizations can browse the letters, adopt one or more of them and fulfill the child's holiday wishes.

The website has additional information, including instructions for participation.

