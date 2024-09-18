Inventhelp Inventor Develops Solar Panel System For The Transportation Industry (CTK-8240)
PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a solar panel system for truck trailers, buses, and trains to generate electrical power while stopped or traveling," said an inventor, from
Edinburg, Texas, "so I invented the TRANSOL. My design enables you to generate and store electrical power in batteries that may be used later for various purposes."
The patent-pending invention provides solar battery-charging in the transportation industry. In doing so, it eliminates the need to have the engine idling just to run electrical systems when parked. As a result, it reduces unnecessary stress and wear on the diesel engine. It also offers environmental protection and fuel savings. The invention features a practical design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for the transportation industry, tractor-trailers, buses, trains, etc. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CTK-8240, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
