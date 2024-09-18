Randstad Debuts New App, Revolutionizing Connection Between Employers And Talent

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Randstad, the world's largest talent partner, has officially launched its new app , a cutting-edge two-sided marketplace designed to address the evolving needs of the workforce and clients. This 24/7 platform gives job seekers unprecedented control over their employment journey and provides employers with immediate, reliable access to the digital marketplace of over 450,000 vetted, skilled workers.

The Randstad App data insights show over 80% of talent exploring job opportunities and 50% accepting positions outside the conventional 9-to-5 workday when traditional businesses are operating. In response to these evolving dynamics, the app is a vital link, connecting workers with opportunities that align with their specific skills, location preferences, and desired compensation through an AI-driven, personalized matching experience.

"Seeing the patterns in our recent

Workmonitor data , it's clear that what people want from their jobs and how they look for work is changing - flexibility is at the top of their list," notes Marc-Etienne Julien, Chief Executive, Randstad North America. "With our app, we're turning those wants into reality. It's designed to offer freedom and flexibility, allowing individuals to find jobs in their local markets that not only match their skills but also fit seamlessly into their personal lives. This platform is about giving talent the choice and control they've been asking for directly from the palm of their hand."

The app boasts features that allow employers to quickly fill positions with qualified candidates who can self-match to job openings based on their skills, availability, and career aspirations-even outside traditional business hours. This capability expedites the hiring process and enhances the fit between job roles and candidate qualifications.

This digital marketplace facilitates a seamless job-matching process and introduces a new level of efficiency and reliability in staffing. With features designed to keep workers informed about their shifts and punctuality, the app enhances accountability and streamlines communication between employers and their workforce resulting in faster and more reliable delivery of talent.

Greg Dyer, Chief Commercial Officer at Randstad US, highlighted the operational benefits of the app. "With our app, clients gain real-time, on-demand support for their staffing needs, with transparency into shift schedules and immediate access to pre-screened vetted workers. This is about more than filling positions quickly; it's about driving more efficient growth and equipping our teams to focus on delivering their best for our clients and talent," stated Dyer.

Key features of the Randstad app include:



24/7 Job Searching: The power to search and apply for jobs, regardless of the time or day.

Streamlined Hiring : A fast, easy hiring process for employers to connect with a bench of qualified candidates.

Real-Time Updates: Employers can check the status of their staffing requests in real-time, ensuring constant alignment with their needs. Data Analytics: Leveraging extensive data analytics, Randstad and its clients can gain insights into hiring trends and candidate preferences, enabling informed decision-making and continuous platform improvement.

"This platform is the first step in transforming the traditional staffing experience. With Randstad's specialization strategy and end-to-end talent solutions, along with the largest pool of skilled workers globally, we are uniquely positioned to fill in-demand roles while helping our clients meet the challenging demands of today's workforce," added Julien.

The Randstad app is now available across 39 states and the District of Columbia, a testament to Randstad's expansive vision to shape the world of work. To learn more about the app, visit the Randstad Workers App and

Hire Workers with Randstad App .

