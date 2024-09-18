Leading Golf Entertainment Brand Golf Lounge 18 Announces Regional Expansion, Bringing Innovative Experiences To Stamford Market

MENAFN - PR Newswire) STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lounge 18 LLC, a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses, today announced plans to bring Stamford, its newest competitive socializing experience, at 355 Atlantic Street. The 9,300 square-foot venue will span the ground floor of RXR property with 11 state-of-the-art Trackman golf simulators. With a full bar and kitchen for guests to indulge curated cocktails and dine on delicious creations, the destination is designed for events.

Your Destination for FUN

GET IN THE GAME

Continue Reading

"As one of the trendiest areas in the state, we are thrilled to bring Golf Lounge 18 to Stamford's downtown area," Golf Lounge 18 President and Chief Executive Officer Ajit Padda said. "Stamford is such a vibrant city to work and play, the city is the ideal destination for our newest venture. We are thrilled to accelerate our momentum as one of the top innovators in golf-related leisure businesses." Combining seasonal leagues, tournaments and memberships, the organization has built a winning formula for growth. Community engagement is the secret driving guests to Golf Lounge 18 for an energizing experience. The passion for the game has driven the team to successfully open 8 locations across the Northeast.

With the 9th location added to the portfolio, the entertainment brand has expanded swiftly since its inception in late 2018. Golf Lounge 18 combines a lively atmosphere with innovative golf radar technology for an immersive guest experience. Golf Lounge 18 currently has new venues under development in Lake Grove, Nanuet, and New Rochelle NY. To grow the game, the brand now offers a turnkey franchising model available for passionate entrepreneurs to take advantage of the experiential entertainment tailwinds.

The market has exploded with off course golf entertainment with enthusiastic participants opting for alternative ways to play. This segment of the industry is still in its infancy growing nationwide with investment group financed facilities, owner-operated single member entities, and franchisee ventures all playing hard to compete. Golf Lounge 18 is driving fun across New England all year around and is sure to make noise in this space.

Golf Lounge 18 will be located downtown at 355 Atlantic St Stamford CT across from Lifetime Fitness with the expectation to open its doors this winter. Stay up to date on opening announcements at .



About Golf Lounge 18

Golf Lounge 18 is an immersive indoor golf entertainment brand re-defining the game with innovative Trackman technology. The vibrant atmosphere combines competitive socializing and engaging technology to provide guests with memorable experiences.

Contacts

Media Relations :

Paul Wilson

Golf Lounge 18 LLC Head of Brand Marketing and Communications

203-556-7449

[email protected]



SOURCE Golf Lounge 18

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED