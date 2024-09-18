Choosing A High-Performance Remote Desktop Simplified By Powerful Capabilities And Procurement Options Offered By TGX

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Cathy Lascara, Vice-President of Mechdyne's Software Services business unitMARSHALLTOWN, IA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Accommodating remote work, especially graphics-intensive projects involving high performance workstations, creates a remote desktop selection squeeze; find performance that meets your workflow expectations while satisfying cost management requirements. Recently, some legacy remote desktop programs have been discontinued leaving gaps in standard technology stacks and an opportunity to select non-generic software. Users across an organization can have different requirements. Basic HD remote desktops and higher performing remote software may meet some user requirements, but monthly as-a-service pricing models are costly over time, especially with the typical double-digit annual increases.Mechdyne's newest release of TGX fills performance and cost accommodation requirements. TGX offers procurement flexibility with both perpetual licensing and subscription options. TGX is designed for, and has proven to satisfy, graphics-intensive data and video applications up to 4K resolution with little to no latency experienced by remote users. Global energy companies have embraced TGX for sharing of exploration data. Visual effects designers create blockbuster movies. Network broadcasters, including sports organizations, use TGX to enable remote teams to review and edit high resolution footage . Automotive and aerospace companies share data with global teams.TGX 2.2.1 includes:.Screen-blanking capability that hides selected screens from the view of remote session participants as needed..444 full color depth representation, without lag, selectable in TGX..USB redirection across all OS platforms.Support for multiple monitors, up to 4K, empowering the most demanding users.An enhanced user interface offering easily selectable and adjustable viewing optionsProcurement options include:.Perpetual licensing to reduce long-term cost of ownership. Multiyear software maintenance options are available..Annual subscription for those who prefer as-a-service pricing models..Reduction of TGX and application software costs by using an optional access broker, like Leostream, a Mechdyne partner, to enable access sharing of costly workstations and software applications.TGX's ability to accommodate workstation-level applications also returns highly valuable data to a controlled IT environment.“TGX benefits not just remote users but also IT management because sensitive data stays safely within Local, Cloud-based and Hybrid IT Environments,” said Cathy Lascara, Vice-President of Mechdyne's Software Services business unit.“With TGX and Leostream access broker as an option, users work from centralized files and computers that can be kept secure and more easily maintained by IT teams. Co-location of workstations and sensitive data eliminates continuous downloads and uploads of files, enabling better version control,” said Lascara.A free trial version of TGX is available at . TGX is also available as the remote desktop for Lenovo workstations, and the Leostream broker.About MechdyneMechdyne Corporation is a broad-based technology partner specializing in audiovisual and information technologies (AV/IT), visualization and software solutions, immersive virtual reality technologies, and technical support services. We address complex projects where an in-depth understanding of user requirements leads to the development of customized solutions involving elements of display, graphics computing, software, and professional services. Headquartered in Marshalltown, Iowa, Mechdyne serves a global client base that includes leading government laboratories, university and research centers, energy, aerospace, manufacturing, and medical organizations, as well as any other user of advanced technology.

