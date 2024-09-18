Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The waterjet cutting machine market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.3 billion in 2023 to $1.46 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in automotive industry, demand for customized products, high demand from the industrial sector, demand for precise and intricate cutting in various industries, increased investments in building high-class manufacturing infrastructure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The waterjet cutting machine market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.28 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to extensive application for a variety of materials, introduction of robotic cutting, rising government concerns for adopting pure waterjet technology, increased adoption in emerging markets, aerospace and defense growth.

Growth Driver Of The Waterjet Cutting Machine Market

The increasing aerospace industry is expected to propel the growth of waterjet cutting machine market going forward. The aerospace industry encompasses the design, development, production, and maintenance of aircraft, spacecraft, and related systems and equipment. In aerospace, precision is paramount, and waterjet cutting machines excel at achieving the tight tolerances required for aircraft components.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Growth?

Key players in the waterjet cutting machine market include Flow International Corporation, Bystronic Inc., Water Jet Sweden AB, Waterjet Corporation S.R.L., Dardi International Corporation, Wardjet, Koike Aronson Inc., Techni Waterjet, Huffman, Jekran Ltd., Lincoln Electric, STM waterjet, International Waterjet Machines, Foshan Yongshengda Machinery, Accurl, LDSA, Resato International, KMT Waterjet Systems Inc., Jet Edge Inc., ESAB, Hypertherm Inc., AccuStream, WSI Waterjet Systems International, A Innovative International Ltd., A&V Waterjet, Advanced Cutting Systems, Aqua-Dyne Inc., Calypso Waterjet Systems, CMS Industries, CTR Lasers, Flow Asia Corporation.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Size?

Major companies operating in the waterjet cutting machine market are developing new waterjet technologies to gain a competitive edge in the market. New waterjet technologies encompass advanced methods of using high-pressure water streams for cutting, cleaning, and shaping materials, often incorporating innovations such as abrasive additives and precision control systems for enhanced efficiency and versatility.

How Is The Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Segmented?

) By Product: 3D Waterjet Cutting Machines, Micro Waterjet Cutting Machines, Robotics Waterjet Cutting Machines

2) By Technology: Pure, Abrasive

3) By Pump Type: Direct Drive Pump, Hydraulic Intensifier Pump

4) By Application: Exotic metal and Non-Traditional Material Cutting, Ceramic/Stone Cutting, Glass/Metal Art, Gasket Cutting, Other Applications

5) By Industry: Electronics, Metal Fabrication, Automotive, Aerospace, Food Processing, Textile, Other Industries

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Waterjet Cutting Machine Market

North America was the largest region in the waterjet cutting machine market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the waterjet cutting machine market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Definition

The waterjet cutting machine refers to an industrial tool that is capable of cutting a wide variety of materials by using a very high-pressure jet of water. It is used to cut a range of materials and metals using a high-pressure water stream to generate the required cutting power. The water used in this process has been treated to remove abrasive substances and sand. This can be used to precisely cut very thick workpieces.

Waterjet Cutting Machine Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global waterjet cutting machine market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Waterjet Cutting Machine Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on waterjet cutting machine market size, waterjet cutting machine market drivers and trends, waterjet cutting machine market major players, waterjet cutting machine competitors' revenues, waterjet cutting machine market positioning, and waterjet cutting machine market growth across geographies. The waterjet cutting machine market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

