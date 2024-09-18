Global Brain Mapping Instruments Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The brain mapping instruments market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.13 billion in 2023 to $2.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, rise in demand for real-time brain monitoring, growth in clinical trials, growth of brain mapping in psychiatry, and expansion of telemedicine.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Brain Mapping Instruments Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The brain mapping instruments market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.99 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for advanced neuroimaging techniques, growing investments in neuroscience research, increasing adoption of non-invasive brain mapping technologies, growing number of clinical trials, and increasing demand for brain mapping in educational and cognitive development studies.

Growth Driver Of The Brain Mapping Instruments Market

An increase in the prevalence of neurological disorders is expected to propel the growth of the brain mapping instrument market going forward. Neurological disorders are conditions affecting the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, leading to symptoms such as movement issues, cognitive decline, and sensory problems, examples including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and stroke. The increasing prevalence of neurological disorders is due to population aging, urbanization, lifestyle changes, improved diagnostic capabilities, and environmental and infectious risk factors. Brain mapping instruments are essential in clinical practice and research, enabling deeper insights into neurological disorders and guiding personalized treatment strategies.

Which Market Players Are Steering the Brain Mapping Instruments Market Growth?

Key players in the brain mapping instruments market include Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, Ricoh Company Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Elekta AB, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Brainlab AG, Natus Medical Incorporated, Hitachi Medical Systems, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Compumedics Limited, Medtronic PLC, Laureate Digital Securities Pvt Ltd., Magstim Company Limited, EB Neuro S.p.A., Brain Products GmbH, Soterix Medical Inc., Rogue Research Inc., NIRx Medical Technologies LLC, Neurosoft, Artinis Medical Systems, Gowerlabs Ltd.

What Are the Dominant Trends in Brain Mapping Instruments Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the brain mapping instrument market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as brain mapping devices, to enhance diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficacy in neurological disorders. Brain mapping devices refer to instruments used to visualize and analyze the structure and function of the brain. These devices employ various techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), functional MRI (fMRI), electroencephalography (EEG), magnetoencephalography (MEG), and positron emission tomography (PET).

How Is The Global Brain Mapping Instruments Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Computed Axial Tomography (CAT), Positron Emission Tomography, Electroencephalography (EEG), Functional Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (fNIRS), Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI), Other Products

2) By Procedure: Devices For Invasive Procedures, Devices For Non-invasive Procedures

3) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Brain Mapping Instruments Market

North America was the largest region in the brain mapping instruments market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the brain mapping instruments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Brain Mapping Instruments Market Definition

A brain mapping instrument is a device or tool used to visualize, measure, and analyze the structure and function of the brain. These instruments employ various technologies to provide detailed images and data about brain activity, connectivity, and anatomy. Brain mapping instruments are essential in neuroscience research, clinical diagnosis, and treatment planning.

Brain Mapping Instruments Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global brain mapping instruments market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Brain Mapping Instruments Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on brain mapping instruments market size , brain mapping instruments market drivers and trends, brain mapping instruments market major players, brain mapping instruments competitors' revenues, brain mapping instruments market positioning, and brain mapping instruments market growth across geographies. The brain mapping instruments market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

