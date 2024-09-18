(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Legendary recording engineer, Bob Clearmountain with Apogee, to hold guest lectures and educational listening sessions for students within Full Sail's latest state-of-the-art facility

WINTER PARK, Fla., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce the official opening of one of the largest Dolby Atmos enabled classroom facilities on a university campus.

Full Sail University Announces Leading Edge On-Campus Dolby Atmos® Enabled Facility

This latest leading edge educational classroom facility went through an extensive technical onboarding and calibration process including verifying speaker positions relative to mix position, tuning the mixing studio to match Dolby specifications, and ensuring a balanced immersive listening experience throughout the larger space. Dolby visited Full Sail this August (2024) to assist in implementing these measures.

As part of the technology integration within the classroom, key equipment was installed during the space renovations including:



3

x Martin-Audio CDD12 Series speakers



12

x Martin-Audio CDD8 Series Speakers



8

x Martin-Audio C8.1T Series Speakers

4 Martin-Audio

SX Series 18" subwoofers

4

Linea Research Dante enabled Amplifiers

3x Avid S6 Consoles

Avid

MTRXII

Avid Sync X Playback is Avid Pro Tools, Apple Logic, Dolby

Atmos Renderer

Students across Full Sail's Recording Arts , Music Production and Audio Production focus areas will utilize the new Dolby Atmos enabled facility for class sessions, workshops, listening experiences, guest lectures, and more.

In celebration of the facility's launch, the award-winning, critically acclaimed American recording engineer and industry legend, Bob Clearmountain, will host two educational sessions in the space for students within the university's Recording Arts, Audio Production, and Music Production programs. Known for his work with major artists including David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen, Clearmountain has mixed iconic live shows including Live Aid, The Concert for New York for 9/11, and most recently the Foo Fighters Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts. With his extensive body of work, Clearmountain will share with students how he has mixed and engineered utilizing Atmos and how he has integrated this technology into his current workflow with Apogee at the heart of his setup. Apogee Electronics brought Clearmountain to Full Sail's campus for these educational sessions.

"Providing our student with cutting-edge technology and the facilities to explore and create utilizing this tech remains at the core of our real-world educational mission, so it was only natural that we dedicated space to house a Dolby Atmos enabled facility on campus," stated Brandon Egerton, Education Director of Audio Arts at Full Sail University. "We are excited for the learning opportunities that this space will facilitate for our students. We extend our sincere thanks to industry legend, Bob Clearmountain, for sharing his time and expertise with the next generation of creatives, and many thanks to Apogee for sponsoring the event."

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University

is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2024 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 100,000 graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

