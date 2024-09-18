THE BEST TIME TO VISIT IS NOW: HAWAI'i VISITORS AND CONVENTION BUREAU LAUNCHES SPECIAL OFFERS PROGRAM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Limited-time offers include value-packed experiences across the Hawaiian Islands, with a special focus on Maui

HONOLULU, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hawai'i Visitors and Bureau (HVCB) announces the launch of its Hawai'i Special Offers Program , designed to encourage visitors to experience the natural wonders and rich traditions of the Hawaiian Islands, with a particular focus on supporting Maui.

Running now until October 31, 2024, this program showcases a curated selection of compelling offers from HVCB partners across accommodations, tours, activities, and transportation sectors. Many offers extend beyond the program's end date, providing flexibility for travelers planning future visits.

"The program brings forward a series of exceptional experiences from across all our islands with a distinct focus on supporting Maui," said Aaron J. Salā, president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau. "Visitors will discover a variety of offers that not only foster meaningful connections with our Hawaiian Islands but also provide impactful opportunities to support the communities that make our islands their home."

Travelers can explore these exclusive deals at hvcb/visitors/offers . The website features easy-to-navigate categories, allowing visitors to quickly find offers that match their interests and travel plans. All featured offers meet HVCB's quality criteria, ensuring visitors receive value-packed experiences that showcase the best of Hawai'i.

ABOUT HVCB

The Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) is a private, non-profit membership organization founded in 1945. Contracted by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) for marketing services in the continental U.S., HVCB works in partnership with its members to promote Hawaiʻi as a premier visitor destination. HVCB serves the people of Hawaiʻi by showcasing the state's unique culture, natural beauty, and aloha spirit to the world, aiming to foster a regenerative tourism model that ensures the social, environmental, and economic balance for our island home. For visitor information, visit gohawaii . For more about HVCB, visit hvcb or follow updates on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

