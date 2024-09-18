RE Cost Seg Launches New IRS Form 3115 Preparation Service To Maximize Real Estate Tax Savings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading cost segregation study provider RE Cost Seg introduces IRS Form 3115 Preparation service, empowering investors with enhanced tax strategies

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RE Cost Seg, a leading provider of cost segregation studies and innovative tax tools for real estate investors, is excited to announce the launch of its new IRS Form 3115 Preparation Service . This offering complements the company's recently introduced advanced cost segregation calculator, further solidifying RE Cost Seg's commitment to empowering property owners with effective tax-saving strategies.



"Our IRS Form 3115 Preparation Service is designed to simplify the process of changing accounting methods when completing a cost segregation study, enabling investors to unlock significant tax savings with confidence," said Zac Prince , CEO of RE Cost Seg (@costsegzac).

Enhancing Tax Efficiency with IRS Form 3115

IRS Form 3115, the Application for Change in Accounting Method, is essential for taxpayers seeking to adjust their accounting practices, particularly in relation to depreciation methods for real estate assets. Properly preparing and filing this form allows investors who have already used traditional depreciation on an investment property, to implement a cost segregation study and capture the associated tax saving.

Key Features of RE Cost Seg's Form 3115 Preparation Service



Expert Guidance : Access to a team of seasoned cost segregation professionals with deep expertise.

Efficient Process : Streamlined documentation from RE Cost Seg to the CPA which ultimately reduces the cost for the client. Audit Protection: Audit support is included in all of our cost segregation studies and provided at no additional cost to clients.



Building on a Foundation of Innovation

The introduction of the IRS Form 3115 Preparation Service follows the successful launch of RE Cost Seg's Advanced Cost Segregation Calculator in July 2024. This user-friendly tool has already empowered property owners to quickly and accurately estimate potential tax savings through cost segregation.

Educational Resources and Support

In addition to its service offerings, RE Cost Seg continues to provide a wealth of educational resources for real estate investors on its website. Investors can access comprehensive guides, articles, and real-life case studies that demystify cost segregation and highlight the benefits of accelerated depreciation for real estate investors.

About RE Cost Seg

RE Cost Seg specializes in delivering cost segregation studies that help real estate investors achieve significant tax savings through accelerated depreciation. Serving a diverse clientele-from single-family and multifamily property owners to commercial and industrial investors-the company's expert team is dedicated to enhancing the profitability and efficiency of real estate investments.

For more information about RE Cost Seg's IRS Form 3115 Preparation Service or to utilize the Advanced Real Estate Depreciation Calculator, visit RECostSeg.com .

A video accompanying this announcement is available at

