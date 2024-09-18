Soluta Launches Soluta Sync: Transforming The Benefits Billing Process For Carriers, Brokers, Partners And Employers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bob ReiffAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Soluta, a leader in employee benefits technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering, Soluta Sync. This new solution unites carriers, brokers, enrollment platforms, and employers, providing a streamlined, integrated approach to the traditionally complex process of benefits billing.Soluta Sync simplifies the intricacies of billing by delivering accurate, consolidated, and fully reconciled benefits bills to enhance operational efficiency and remove process and communication breakdowns for brokers, employers, and insurance carriers. Ensuring all parties are aligned, Soluta Sync eliminates the common errors and discrepancies plaguing traditional billing processes.“Soluta Sync delivers a consolidated, reconciled, and precise benefits bill that saves valuable time and resources and allows more time to focus on revenue-producing activities,” said Soluta's Chief Revenue Officer Bob Reiff.“We're excited to bring this solution to market and help brokers, employers, and insurance carriers achieve greater operational efficiency and accuracy.”Soluta will be unveiling Soluta Sync at HR Tech 2024 in Las Vegas. Attendees are encouraged to visit booth #6904 to meet the Soluta team and learn more about how Soluta Sync can transform their benefits billing process. For those unable to attend, information is also available at solutainc/GetSync .About Soluta:Soluta, a leading employee benefits technology company, is transforming how benefits billing gets done. Soluta connects carriers, brokers, enrollment platforms and employers to provide integrated eligibility management, consolidated benefits billing and automated premium reconciliation solutions. Soluta removes the administrative burdens of the benefits lifecycle by simplifying complex billing problems to deliver accurate, streamlined billing and premium reconciliation solutions. Learn more at solutainc .

