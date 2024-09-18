Food Thickeners Market Size Projected To Reach Approximately USD 22,336.8 Million By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new report published by Allied Research, titled,“Food Thickeners Market by Type, Source, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2022–2031,” In 2021, the starch segment accounted for more than two-thirds of food thickeners market share.



The global food thickeners market was valued at $13,085.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22,336.8 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031. Food thickeners are used in the food industry to enhance several basic properties of food products such as viscosity, texture, stability, taste, and flavor. Moreover, these substances enhance the appearance of food stuffs and can replace high fat oils &creams in numerous recipes. These are used in a wide range of application to improve texture, food structure, mouth feel, and shelf-life.



Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., E. I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry Group Plc., CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, Tate & Lyle PLC., Ashland Specialty Ingredients, and TIC Gums and others are some of the key players in the food thickeners industry.



Rise in demand for convenience & processed food and consumer inclination toward dietary meals favor the market growth. Further, rise in health consciousness among individuals is expected to deliver a substantial growth opportunity to the global industry players. However, variation in prices and surge in R&D costs associated with the production of food thickeners are projected to impede the food thickeners market growth. In 2021, starch was the leading thickener type segment, as it is the most common food thickener used for soup, sauces, stew, and gravies. It is the most common carbohydrate in human diet and is present in large amount in staple foods such as wheat, potatoes, rice, maize, and cassava.



Starch when dissolved in warm water forms a wheat-paste that can be used as a thickening, stiffening, or gluing agent. In 2021, dairy & frozen desserts segment was the leading segment, and it is anticipated to continue to lead during the forecast period. In frozen food, thickeners produce light foam and add texture to dishes. Functional proteins, starch, and hydrocolloid help to achieve right consistency in drinks & desserts and improve the product's shelf life. In 2021, plant-based sources of food thickeners were the leading segment as these thickeners were commercially important and employed in a wide range of applications. Thus, the food thickeners market demand is growing among the food manufacturers especially in developing nations such as India, Indonesia, and others.



The food thickeners market is segmented on the basis of type, source, application, and region. By type, it is divided into starch, protein, and hydrocolloid. By source, it is classified into plant, animals, and microbial. On the basis of application, it is categorized as bakery, confectionery, sauces, dressings, marinades & gravies, beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, and convenience & processed foods. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Findings of the Study

By type, the food thickeners market size of starch segment remained the dominant segment in the year 2020, and is expected to maintain the market share in the coming years.

By source, plant segment account for nearly 60% of the revenue, followed by animal and microbial.

By application, dairy and frozen dairy category is the major category in terms of value; however, beverage is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Food thickeners market analysis by region indicates that Europe led in terms of the global food thickeners market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance during the food thickeners market forecast period.



