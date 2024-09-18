Deerfield Group Bolsters Marketing, Communications Leadership With New Senior Appointments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strengthens Deerfield's award-winning marketing and communications leadership to deliver specialized solutions to clients at all stages of development and commercialization

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deerfield Group, one of the fastest-growing independent marketing and communications partners for healthcare and life science brands and companies, today announced two additions to its executive leadership team: Guy Varady will serve as Executive Vice President, Integrated Marketing, and Bob Josefsberg as Executive Vice President, Communications. These appointments will play a critical role in driving the company's Agency of Record, life sciences, and product communications expertise.

integrated marketing campaigns for biotech and healthcare companies in both U.S. and global markets. He has held a variety of client service roles at IPG Health and Omnicom Health Group, most recently serving as SVP, Management Supervisor for DDB Health. His experience leading large-scale agency accounts for Top 10 biopharma companies has led to the successful commercialization of products across a wide array of therapeutic categories.

"Guy's appointment will prove instrumental in nurturing our growing Agency of Record teams," said Dominic Viola, President, Integrated Marketing of Deerfield Group. "His experience leading fully integrated marketing campaigns for pharmaceutical brands advances our teams' ability to further amplify key messages for our clients and position them for long-term success."

Josefsberg brings more than 25 years of agency and in-house biotech experience providing strategic healthcare communications with a focus on pipeline and asset communications, corporate communications, and product communications. He previously served as Managing Director for Chamberlain Healthcare Public Relations and most recently as Vice President, Corporate Communications for Karuna Therapeutics. He has led award-winning creative and strategic campaigns directed at thought leadership, executive visibility, product and data communications, and large-scale consumer media.

"Bob's robust experience in disease education and product communications will enhance and elevate our growing communications offerings, allowing us to better serve our biotech and life sciences clients as they mature into later-stage development and commercialization," said Amanda Sellers, President, Global Communications of Deerfield Group. "With a proven track record of developing and leading strategic vision for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life science companies, Bob will be integral in our mission to deliver meaningful results and foster long-term relationships with our clients throughout every stage of development."

Deerfield Group is a full-service integrated marketing, advertising, and communications agency providing innovative solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health tech, and consumer health companies. Deerfield's solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of healthcare organizations at all stages of their life cycle. At the core of Deerfield's philosophy is the science of storytelling, powered by data-driven insights to deliver measurable results for clients. The Company provides a full spectrum of marketing and communications services: insights and strategy, creative and digital, omnichannel marketing, media, public relations, data and analytics, sales enablement, and print management. The Company's Agency of Brand® model integrates these offerings to deliver full-service marketing and digital solutions at scale. Learn more at DeerfieldGroup .

