Epson Unveils Edgelink Wireless Network Document Scanners With Third-Party Software Integration Capabilities

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson America, one of the fastest growing scanner brands in America, today introduced the DS-800WN and DS-900WN EdgeLink TM wireless color document scanners featuring the capability to support direct access to document management solutions. Designed to meet the needs of a wide range of industries including healthcare, finance, government, and enterprise, both document scanners are ideal edge devices for pulling digitized scan data into document management solutions.

"Epson designs its commercial solutions to simplify workflows, such as scanning directly into document management systems and other software applications for increased efficiency and security," said Haol Yao, product manager, Epson America, Inc.

"Epson's new EdgeLink technology enables third-party software companies to integrate their applications with the DS-800WN and DS-900WN, providing end users the ability to interface with those applications with the push of a button on the scanner's large touchscreen."

The DS-800W and DS-900WN document scanners are designed for productivity. With 100-page Auto Document Feeders (ADF), the DS-800WN delivers accurate, high-quality scans at speeds up to 50 ppm/100 ipm1 while the DS-900WN performs at fast speeds up to 70 ppm/140 ipm.1 The scanners enable versatile connectivity with built-in LAN, wireless networking and USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity for easy workgroup sharing. They also support ScanWayTM PC-free scanning, allowing users to scan to a USB flash drive,2 email,3 network folders3 or popular cloud services4 without the need to install any software.

For implementations that require fleet management and administration, Epson offers optional solutions that facilitate centralized management, reporting, and authentication (including Active Directory) for multiple deployed scanners. Both scanners include Epson's powerful Document Capture Pro advanced scanner software that allows users to manage scanned documents and even create searchable PDF files.

The DS-800WN and DS-900WN helps to streamline business workflows with additional features such as:



Simple interface – 4.3" color touchscreen for easy, mistake-free operation

TWAIN and ISIS® drivers included – For drop-in compatibility with most software applications

Built for reliability – Engineered for heavy usage, the DS-800WN features a peak daily duty cycle of up to 8,000 pages5 and the DS-900WN features a peak daily duty cycle of up to 11,000 pages5

Advanced paper handling technology – The DS-900WN includes paper alignment plate for orderly scanning

Document Capture Pro imaging software included – Provides powerful image enhancement and indexing options such as optical character recognition (OCR) Easily manage fleet workflow – Centralized fleet management, user authentication and reporting with optional Epson software

To contact Epson for more information about building integrations with the DS-800WN and DS-900WN EdgeLink wireless network color document scanners, please visit .

Availability and Support

The DS-800WN (MSRP $999) and DS-900WN (MSRP $1299) are now available through authorized CaptureProSM

resellers. They include a 1-year limited warranty with One Business Day Advanced Exchange.

For more information and availability, please visit

.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader whose philosophy of efficient, compact and precise innovation enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than

JPY 1 trillion. href="" rel="nofollow" epson

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit:

epson . You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook/Epson ), X (x/EpsonAmerica ), YouTube (youtube/epsonamerica ), and Instagram (instagram/EpsonAmerica ).

1 Based on letter-sized scans at 300 dpi in Black-and-White, Grayscale or Color Mode, using the USB interface.

2 USB device maximum capacity of 2TB (formatted in FAT®, FAT32 or exFAT®). Devices with security settings (such as password or encryption) or those requiring a dedicated driver cannot be used.

3 Network connection is required.

4 Epson ConnectTM account and activation required. Internet connection is required.

5 Peak daily duty cycle is the highest recommended number of scanned sheets per day. For best results, do not exceed the peak daily duty cycle. Calculations based on maximum scanning speed and an assumed daily use time. Scan speed varies depending on network conditions.

EPSON is a registered trademark and Epson Connect and ScanWay are trademarks of Seiko Epson Corporation. EdgeLink is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. CapturePro is a registered servicemark of Epson America, Inc. exFAT and FAT are trademarks of the Microsoft group of companies. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2024 Epson America, Inc.

SOURCE Epson America, Inc.

