(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The marks a pivotal step in realizing the group's long-term vision of becoming a leading force in the booming creator through AI adoption and tech-driven innovation.

MONTREAL, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Dulcedo Group , an award-winning talent management agency headquartered in

Montreal, announces the successful acquisition of Node App, an AI-powered influencer marketing platform.

Node App was created to democratize the creator economy and make influencer marketing more accessible by offering actionable, scalable solutions to long-standing challenges faced by creators, talent agents, brands, and agencies.

Dulcedo Group Acquires AI-Powered Influencer Marketing Startup Node App (CNW Group/Node)

Continue Reading

This acquisition marks the beginning of an emerging trend in the creator economy, where agencies bring technology in-house to become active participants. Dulcedo's acquisition of Node solidifies its commitment to the space and provides a springboard

for offering unique, AI-powered experiences to its clients, influencers, and other agency partners.

Node's technology has enabled over 2,000 companies across North America to generate tens of millions of social media impressions by matching them with micro-influencers. The platform has served companies like Kraft, Samsonite, Jarritos, St-Regis, Marriott, and more.

Additionally, it has empowered over 5,000 content creators to build sustainable income streams through brand partnerships and monetization opportunities.

Node App, founded in 2019 by Armin Faraji and Mackenzie Dérival, was initially focused on restaurants, but soon expanded to include e-commerce brands. During the pandemic, Node showed significant traction, scaling from 30 to 800 brands in just five months. This performance led to a successful $1

million funding round, attracting notable investors such as Techstars, Alchemist, and early executives and C-suite members from Shopify, Shutterstock, Hershey's, and Intuit.

Dulcedo's acquisition of Node marks an important milestone, providing Node with additional funding and resources to enhance its growth and operational efficiency. Over the past decade, Dulcedo has established itself as a leading agency, working with thousands of A-list models, elite athletes, actors, and social media influencers. As a result of this acquisition, Node will gain access to Dulcedo's extensive network, with a combined following of over 300 million. This acquisition grants Node access to Dulcedo's impressive roster, which includes American actor Javon Walton, Olympic Gold Medalists Karen Chen, Max Parrot, and Sarah Nurse, and two-time Stanley Cup winner Alex Killorn, ensuring comprehensive coverage across all industries involved in influencer marketing campaigns.

"Node's innovative approach and rapid growth in the digital landscape make it a perfect fit for our vision. By integrating Node into Dulcedo Group, we can leverage our resources to drive even greater success and expand our influence across new and existing markets," says Karim S. Leduc , CEO of Dulcedo and Interim CEO of Node App.

In 2022, Google selected Node for its Google for Startups Accelerator program. This partnership enabled Node to enhance its AI capabilities through access to Google's computing resources and expert mentorship. As a result, Node pioneered a machine-learning technology set to revolutionize agency workflows by improving influencer discovery and data reporting. With Dulcedo's strategic investment and vast resources, Node will accelerate the development of AI-enabled tools to enhance the entire influencer marketing campaign lifecycle.

"Dulcedo's proven track record, deep industry connections, and commitment to creators make them the ideal partner for Node's next chapter. This strategic move allows us to supercharge our platform's capabilities, deliver even greater value to our clients, and tackle the influencer economy's biggest challenges head-on," says Armin Faraji, COO of Node.

CEO of Dulcedo Group, Karim Leduc will assume the role of Interim CEO of Node, with co-founder Armin Faraji moving into the position of COO, and co-founder Mackenzie Dérival remaining as CPO.

About Dulcedo:

Co-founded in 2008 by Karim S. Leduc in Montréal, Dulcedo Management Group is a global multi-disciplinary talent management agency with a head office in Montréal and an office in Toronto with a talent roster from all over the world. Dulcedo currently has four divisions, representing talents within the Modeling, Sports and Gaming industries, as led by partners Karim Rekik and Benjamin Carter. Visit

to learn more.

About Node:

Co-Founded in 2019 by Armin Faraji and Mackenzie Dérival, Node is a platform that makes influencer marketing accessible to the 28 million small businesses across North America that have been traditionally underserved by existing enterprise tools and agencies. Node empowers small-scale brands to hire creators/influencers to produce content for them on Instagram and TikTok within minutes. For creators, it's the fastest way for up-and-coming influencers to get their first brand deal. Creators can participate in brand campaigns in 3 clicks through the platform, as opposed to pitching/negotiating with brands. Brands can create a campaign and begin interacting with influencers within 5-10 minutes of landing on Node's website. It's the most intuitive platform for marketers of every level of experience. Visit node-app

to learn more.

SOURCE Node

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED