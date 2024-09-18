Heydar Aliyev Foundation Unveils New School Building In Saatli District

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
A new school with a capacity of 360 students, built in the
Saatli district as part of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's "New
School for Renewing Azerbaijan" project, has been put into
operation for students, Azernews reports.
The Guneshli village general secondary school, named after Omar
Faig Nemanzade, started functioning as a primary school in 1994. As
the building became unusable over time, there was a need to
construct a new facility.
Another initiative by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the field
of education has focused on the Saatli region for this reason.
The new school building has three floors and consists of four
buildings.
The school is fully equipped with necessary furniture and
equipment, including classrooms and laboratories with visual
aids.
Seventeen classrooms, physics, chemistry, and biology
laboratories, a computer room, a military training room, a medical
room, labor training rooms, a library, a canteen, an assembly hall,
a gym, and an outdoor sports ground have been created here.
Landscaping and greening works were carried out in the
schoolyard.
The director of the school, Mevlud Jalilov, noted that the
school in the village started operating 30 years ago. Since the
school, which follows a nine-year system, has fallen into disrepair
over the years, we turned to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Our
request was promptly addressed, and soon a new school building was
constructed. This year, we have 18 students entering the first
grade. Due to the previous poor condition of the school, many of
our students chose to attend educational institutions with better
facilities in neighboring villages. After the new building was
completed, not only those students but also others from neighboring
villages expressed their desire to study here.
"One of our graduates, Zeynali Dursunov, along with Javanshir
Agayev, achieved martyrdom during the Patriotic War. Among our
graduates, there are those who have excelled in entrance exams to
higher education institutions. Work is also underway to transition
the school to an 11-year system. I believe that students studying
in the new building will achieve better results," said M.
Jalilov.
The father of Zeynali Dursunov, a martyred graduate of the
school, Allaz Dursunov, a resident of Guneshli village, expressed
that he and his family members were deeply impressed by the new
life given to the school where his son graduated: "My three
daughters will continue to learn the secrets of science in the
school where their martyred brother studied, and they will acquire
new knowledge. The installation of a special board to honor his
memory and the fact that the school's students pass by it and enter
the classrooms every day means a lot to our family. As a family of
martyrs, we express our gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and
First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva."
