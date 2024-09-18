Heydar Aliyev Foundation Unveils New School Building In Saatli District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

A new school with a capacity of 360 students, built in the Saatli district as part of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's "New School for Renewing Azerbaijan" project, has been put into operation for students, Azernews reports.

The Guneshli village general secondary school, named after Omar Faig Nemanzade, started functioning as a primary school in 1994. As the building became unusable over time, there was a need to construct a new facility.

Another initiative by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the field of education has focused on the Saatli region for this reason.

The new school building has three floors and consists of four buildings.

The school is fully equipped with necessary furniture and equipment, including classrooms and laboratories with visual aids.

Seventeen classrooms, physics, chemistry, and biology laboratories, a computer room, a military training room, a medical room, labor training rooms, a library, a canteen, an assembly hall, a gym, and an outdoor sports ground have been created here.

Landscaping and greening works were carried out in the schoolyard.

The director of the school, Mevlud Jalilov, noted that the school in the village started operating 30 years ago. Since the school, which follows a nine-year system, has fallen into disrepair over the years, we turned to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Our request was promptly addressed, and soon a new school building was constructed. This year, we have 18 students entering the first grade. Due to the previous poor condition of the school, many of our students chose to attend educational institutions with better facilities in neighboring villages. After the new building was completed, not only those students but also others from neighboring villages expressed their desire to study here.

"One of our graduates, Zeynali Dursunov, along with Javanshir Agayev, achieved martyrdom during the Patriotic War. Among our graduates, there are those who have excelled in entrance exams to higher education institutions. Work is also underway to transition the school to an 11-year system. I believe that students studying in the new building will achieve better results," said M. Jalilov.

The father of Zeynali Dursunov, a martyred graduate of the school, Allaz Dursunov, a resident of Guneshli village, expressed that he and his family members were deeply impressed by the new life given to the school where his son graduated: "My three daughters will continue to learn the secrets of science in the school where their martyred brother studied, and they will acquire new knowledge. The installation of a special board to honor his memory and the fact that the school's students pass by it and enter the classrooms every day means a lot to our family. As a family of martyrs, we express our gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva."