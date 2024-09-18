International Conference On Black And Caspian Freight Forum Underway In Baku
Date
9/18/2024 5:17:22 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The international conference titled "Black and Caspian Freight
Forum 2024: Corridors, Cargo, Infrastructure" is currently being
held in Baku. The event focuses on key logistical challenges and
opportunities in the region, with discussions centered on several
crucial topics.
According to Azernews , the main themes
include:
Exploring new opportunities for the development of the
Trans-Caspian International transport Route (Middle Corridor),
Assessing Azerbaijan's potential as a transit hub for
international transport corridors,
Highlighting the importance of Kazakhstan and Georgia in
transit and transport routes,
Turkey's expanding logistics infrastructure,
Export strategies for grain and oil crops from Kazakhstan and
Ukraine,
Key suppliers and routes for fertilizer imports,
The role of containerization in increasing cargo flow,
Development and adaptation of seaports and terminals in the
region to handle new loads,
Emerging trends in legal frameworks and insurance of logistical
risks.
The event offers a comprehensive platform to address logistical
dynamics affecting the Black Sea and Caspian regions. Further
updates on the conference will follow.
MENAFN18092024000195011045ID1108686885
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.