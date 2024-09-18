Global First Release:Imyfone Anyto Revolutionizes Pokémon Go And Monster Hunter Now Spoofing With Major September Update

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

iMyFone AnyTo-Best Location Changer

First-to-Market Solution Fixes Error 12, Supports 18, and Enables Safe, No Bans, Jailbreak-Free Spoofing without External Hardware Plug-ins

NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iMyFone announces a groundbreaking update to its flagship location spoofing tool, AnyTo, bringing enhanced stability, safety, and convenience to Pokémon Go and Monster Hunter Now players. With this latest release, iMyFone AnyTo becomes the first tool in the to fix the infamous Error 12 issue and fully support iOS 18, allowing users to spoof safely without risking bans or needing external hardware or cracked game version downloads.

“As the demand for safer and more efficient spoofing solutions grows, we've made it our mission to provide a seamless experience that protects players' accounts while enhancing their gameplay,” said Jack, Senior Product Manager at iMyFone.“This update to AnyTo solves the most frustrating problems players have been facing, ensuring they can focus on what really matters – enjoying the game.”

Key Features of AnyTo's Major Update:

1. Global First Launch: The first tool to fix widespread issues affecting Pokémon Go and Monster Hunter Now, like the Error 12 location issue .

2. No Jailbreak Required & No Risk of Bans: Provides the safest and most stable spoofing for both games without compromising user accounts.

3. Play the Original Games Without Cracked Game Version Downloads: No more hassle with downloading game mods or cracked versions – spoof while enjoying the original apps.

4. Supports iOS 18: Compatible with Apple's latest operating system, offering smooth performance for iPhone users.

5. No External Hardware on PCs: Users can spoof directly without the inconvenience of external hardware devices, making the process simpler and faster.

This update is set to reshape how players interact with their favorite games, offering a safer, more efficient way to explore and spoof locations.

Step-by-Step Guide to Using the New AnyTo Version

1 and Install: Get the latest version of AnyTo on your PC, then open the app and click“Get Started.”

2 Your iPhone: Use WiFi or a USB connection to link your iPhone to the PC.

3 Specific Game Mode: Connect your PC to your iPhone via Bluetooth by going into your iPhone settings, turning on Bluetooth, finding your PC's device, and clicking "Connect."

4 Screen: Once connected, you'll be taken to the map screen.

Note: When you first move locations, a VPN configuration pop-up will appear. Follow the instructions to set up the VPN. This only needs to be done the first time.

5 Your Location: Choose your movement mode, modify your virtual location, and open Pokémon Go or Monster Hunter Now to see your new in-game location instantly.

About iMyFone Technology

Founded in May 2015, iMyFone Technology is a rapidly growing global technology company specializing in consumer software solutions. iMyFone offers innovative products for mobile devices and computers, including data recovery, smartphone unlocking, system repair, entertainment apps, and productivity tools. The company's mission is to provide top-notch software and consulting services in SaaS and information technology. For more information, visit our website at .

