Rackfirst.Sg Offers Free Formaldehyde Testing With Every Two Racks Purchased

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rackfirst offers free formaldehyde testing with PPm for every 2 racks purchased, ensuring homeowners' peace of mind before moving in.

SINGAPORE, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rackfirst is excited to announce a new initiative to help ensure their homes are safe from harmful formaldehyde gas. For every purchase of two boltless racks , homeowners will receive a free formaldehyde test using PPm formaldemeter. While Rackfirst and its parent company, Fix First, do not offer formaldehyde removal services, they are committed to providing accurate testing solutions to detect potential formaldehyde levels in homes.The PPm technology formaldemeter is a state-of-the-art instrument designed to deliver precise readings of formaldehyde concentrations in the air, ensuring accuracy and reliability in every test.Formaldehyde, a harmful gas that can be emitted from wood products and adhesives, has become a growing concern for new homeowners, especially with carpentry work. It is important to note that formaldehyde levels are typically higher due to the presence of wood and glue products, so we advise that testing is conducted only after carpentry installations are complete.Rackfirst hopes that through this offering, homeowners can move into their new homes with confidence, knowing that the air quality is safe. The aim is to help homeowners avoid invisible, harmful gases that could affect their health and well-being."The decision to do formaldehyde testing stems from recent concerns and incidents regarding formaldehyde," said Lionel Lim, founder of Fix First. "As a new BTO homeowner myself, I was also worried that the formaldehyde levels were high, so we invested time and money into finding the right instrument to test and measure formaldehyde. This new initiative is simply to help fellow Singaporeans feel safer when moving into their new homes."With this initiative, Rackfirst reinforces its commitment to supporting homeowners in Singapore, providing them with the tools they need to ensure a safe living environment.For more information on formaldehyde testing or to learn more about Rackfirst's products, please visit rackfirst.About RackfirstRackfirst is a Singapore-based provider of high-quality metal racks and shelving solutions for homeowners. In addition to offering practical storage solutions, Rackfirst is committed to ensuring home safety through its formaldehyde testing services, provided free with every two racks purchased.Contact Information:RackfirstAlhgienn...84383707

