Diligent Launches AI Act Toolkits To Support Organizations In Complying With New EU AI Regulation

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Diligent , a leading GRC SaaS company, today announced the launch of its new Artificial Intelligence (AI) Act Toolkits , designed to help corporate secretaries, and compliance teams, chief officers, chief information security officers and audit teams navigate the increasing complexity of AI governance and AI regulatory compliance. The Toolkits empower businesses operating inside and outside the European Union (EU) to understand and comply with the requirements of the EU's AI Act, and to integrate a responsible and ethical approach to AI adoption that builds trust in new technologies and adheres to global standards for AI governance.

“As the AI landscape evolves, organizations are challenged to balance innovation with regulatory compliance and ethical considerations,” said Keith Fenner, Senior Vice President & General Manager, International at Diligent.“The EU's AI Act represents a significant regulatory milestone to ensure AI systems are safe, transparent, and respect fundamental rights. We're thrilled to offer a solution that helps customers identify and map regulatory obligations, implement best practice controls, and govern AI responsibly. This ensures compliance with evolving global regulations while accelerating the adoption of AI technology and delivering value.”

There are three toolkits available within the Diligent One Platform:

AI Discovery and Risk Classification Toolkit – This toolkit helps customers identify their AI systems and perform the required risk classification exercise. It also provides access to an extensive library of AI literacy and best practice governance resources for the board, senior management and employees to accelerate organizational readiness and elevate AI governance. The toolkit is available to all Diligent One Platform customers.

AI Act IT Compliance Toolkit – This toolkit helps organizations understand regulatory requirements, map them against suggested controls, and document compliance. It offers suggested control mapping to the AI Act's regulatory requirements, gap identification, a dashboard summary for control assessment, a remediation summary and notifications to key stakeholders.

AI Act Risk Management Toolkit – This comprehensive risk management toolkit supports a complete AI governance program. It features a risk heatmap for reviewing and prioritizing risks, a dashboard summarizing AI systems by risk level, a pre-configured AI threat library, and tools for continuous monitoring to ensure policy adherence and compliance.

In a world where, according to surveys, 78% of employees bring their own AI tools to work and 86% of businesses use some form of AI without the board's awareness, Diligent's AI Act Toolkits are designed to support compliance, governance and risk management efforts. The Toolkits help customers to identify their AI systems and models, apply a risk-based classification, understand their obligations as providers and deployers under the AI Act, build an AI governance framework and monitor ongoing compliance. This helps to ensure that AI systems are implemented responsibly and ethically, and in a manner that documents compliance efforts in accordance with customer, partner, employee and regulator expectations.

Diligent's Toolkits provide a robust framework for assessing and managing the risks associated with AI systems, helping organizations incorporate ethical considerations into their AI development, and supporting ongoing compliance with the EU's AI Act. As AI becomes increasingly integral to business strategy, the Toolkits reflect Diligent's dedication to supporting ethical AI practices and helping its customers stay ahead of regulatory changes.

To learn more about the AI Act Toolkits from Diligent, visit:

About Diligent

Diligent is the leading GRC SaaS company, empowering more than 1 million users and 700,000 board members and leaders to make better decisions, faster. The Diligent One Platform helps organizations connect their entire GRC practice - including governance, risk, compliance, audit and ESG - to bring clarity to complex risk, stay ahead of regulatory changes and deliver impactful insights, in one consolidated view. Learn more at diligent .

Follow Diligent on LinkedIn , X (Twitter) and Facebook .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink