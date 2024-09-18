Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India achieves 10 million+ customers milestone for ‘Activa’ in South region

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 17 September 2024: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), one of the leading two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, today announced a significant milestone in the vibrant Southern region of the country which includes states & union territories like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. HMSI has achieved the remarkable feat of selling over 10 million units of ‘Activa’ in South India, reaffirming its status as the country’s most preferred and favourite scooter of all time.



Honda Activa, first introduced in 2001, has completely revolutionized the Indian two-wheeler market. Since its launch, the Activa has become synonymous with reliability, innovation, and style, driving its success across the nation. India’s love towards Activa has continued to grow over the years. In Southern region, while the first 5 million sales milestone of Activa was achieved in 2017, nearly 16 years after its launch, the next 5 million sales came up in just 7 years, highlighting its popularity. This includes the sales of the entire Activa family, including 110cc and 125cc models.



HMSI’s robust sales & service network of over 1,700 touchpoints across South India also aids in its reach to every nook and corner of the region. This 10 million sales milestone is a testament to the unwavering trust and loyalty of HMSI’s customers along with the support of dealer partners & associates.



Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Achieving the 10 million Activa sales mark in the Southern region is a testament to the trust and loyalty of our customers. It reflects our relentless efforts to continuously keep innovating and provide exceptional value. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our customers and dealer partners for their support and are committed to deliver excellence in the years to come.”



Delighting customers with quality products and service:

Apart from the Activa in 110cc & 125cc avatars, the company’s scooter line-up also includes Dio in 110cc & 125cc versions and in the motorcycle category, there are nine exciting models across 100-110cc (Shine 100, CD 110 Dream Deluxe & Livo), 125cc (Shine 125 & SP125), 160cc (Unicorn & SP160) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 & CB200X) segments.

HMSI’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline for entire premium motorcycle range (300cc - 1800cc) in top metros and BigWing - exclusively for mid-size motorcycle segment (300cc – 500cc). Its diverse range of motorcycles includes the all-new CB350, H’ness CB350, CB350RS, CB300F, CB300R, NX500, XL750 Transalp, Africa Twin and Gold Wing Tour. Moreover, the Hornet 2.0 and CB200X are now retailed via BigWing showrooms as well.





