ABB Robotics Sponsors Massrobotics To Accelerate Innovation In The Robotics Industry Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) ABB Robotics sponsors MassRobotics to accelerate innovation in the robotics industry

ABB Robotics has agreed a sponsorship deal with MassRobotics , one of the leading innovation hubs and startup accelerators for robotics in the United States.

As part of this sponsorship, ABB Robotics will donate several of its versatile GoFa 5kg collaborative robots (cobots), and licenses to its RobotStudio simulation software to MassRobotics, providing emerging companies access to cutting-edge to drive innovation and development.

John Bubnikovich, president of ABB Robotics, US, says:“By providing our cobots and software to some of the brightest and most innovative engineers in the United States, we are not only helping startups push the boundaries of what's possible but also benefiting from the fresh perspectives and groundbreaking ideas that emerge from this dynamic community.”

MassRobotics is dedicated to fostering the next generation of robotics companies by offering a collaborative workspace, advanced facilities, and comprehensive support programs.

ABB's contribution of the GoFa cobots will enhance these resources, allowing startups to develop their products and solutions with the backing of ABB's superior robot arms and software.

Andrea Cassoni, global head of collaborative robotics and partnerships development, says:“Our sponsorship represents a significant opportunity for ABB to engage with the next wave of robotics talent and to contribute to the development of cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future of our industry.

“It's also proof that we are always on the lookout for other innovative partners with whom to collaborate.”

The GoFa 5kg is designed for a wide range of applications, including assembly, testing, and material handling, and are known for their ease of use, safety, and precision.

It incorporates a range of features that allow it to be used safely, directly alongside human workers and without the need to design and build bulky barriers or fencing. GoFa can continuously share workspace with people, giving it maximum flexibility and efficiency.

The sponsorship underscores ABB's commitment to innovation and education in the field of robotics.

By equipping MassRobotics with its advanced cobots, ABB intends to facilitate the creation of new and impactful solutions that address real-world challenges across various industries.

This initiative also aligns with ABB's broader strategy to support technological advancement and foster collaborations that drive sustainable

Tom Ryden, executive director of MassRobotics, says:“We are extremely grateful for ABB's support and donation.

“The addition of ABB's cobots to our facilities will provide our member companies with unparalleled opportunities to experiment, prototype, and refine their robotics solutions.

“This partnership will undoubtedly accelerate the pace of innovation and help our startups bring their ideas to life.”

Earlier this year ABB initiated its Robotics AI Startup Challenge, a global competition designed to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence solutions in robotics.

Applications have been received and are now being evaluated, with the winning team to be announced this fall.

The winners of the challenge will have the opportunity to collaborate closely with ABB's world-class engineers, access advanced robotic technologies and tap into the company's global network of customers and partners.