Clean Group Expands Services With Medical-Grade Cleaning To Enhance Commercial Cleaning In Sydney, NSW

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Clean Group, a leading provider of commercial cleaning services in Sydney , is proud to announce the expansion of its service offerings with the introduction of medical-grade cleaning services. This addition aims to further enhance the company's already extensive commercial cleaning portfolio, ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and cleanliness for businesses across the city.

As businesses and public spaces continue to prioritise health and safety, Clean Group has recognised the growing need for specialised cleaning solutions. The newly launched medical-grade cleaning service is designed to meet the rigorous demands of healthcare facilities, including hospitals, clinics, and medical offices, while also benefiting other industries that require stringent hygiene practices.

Commitment to Excellence

Clean Group has been at the forefront of the commercial cleaning industry in Sydney for over a decade. By incorporating medical-grade cleaning into its service offerings, the company is taking its commitment to safety and hygiene to the next level. The service will leverage state-of-the-art equipment and hospital-grade disinfectants, alongside a highly trained team of cleaning specialists who understand the unique requirements of medical environments.

This expansion aligns with Clean Group's core mission to provide top-tier cleaning solutions that promote health, safety, and productivity for businesses. With the introduction of medical-grade cleaning, Clean Group is able to offer a broader range of specialised cleaning services tailored to different industries, including:

Healthcare facilities (hospitals, clinics, dental practices)

Offices and corporate spaces with heightened health and safety concerns

Educational institutions looking to maintain hygienic learning environments

Retail stores and other commercial properties seeking enhanced cleanliness standards

A Proactive Response to Modern Challenges

As the world continues to adapt to new hygiene standards post-pandemic, Clean Group's medical-grade commercial cleaning service provides peace of mind to businesses and their customers. The company utilises advanced cleaning techniques, such as electrostatic disinfection, to effectively eliminate germs, bacteria, and viruses from high-touch surfaces, ensuring a safer and healthier environment.

Suji Siv, CEO of Clean Group, commented on the expansion:

"We are excited to introduce medical-grade cleaning to our already robust range of services. This addition comes in response to the growing need for more thorough and specialised cleaning solutions, particularly in sectors where hygiene is of utmost importance. Our goal is to continue offering unmatched cleaning services that help businesses in Sydney operate safely and confidently."

About Clean Group

Clean Group is a trusted name in the commercial cleaning industry , providing comprehensive cleaning solutions to businesses of all sizes in Sydney. With a team of experienced professionals, the company is known for its commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction. By consistently adopting the latest cleaning technologies and techniques, Clean Group continues to set the standard for commercial cleaning excellence.

