Sharjah Public Parking: How To Apply For Subscription Card Costs, Various Options Explained

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM
Finding a parking spot can often be challenging and time-consuming during office hours and holidays. An effective parking solution can ease motorists' stress and improve traffic system.
A prepaid parking subscription in Sharjah is one solution that offers individuals and businesses the convenience of using public parking spaces according to their chosen plans. Subscribers can choose between a personal subscription for all areas of Sharjah or two specific areas, while businesses can opt for a city-wide parking plan. The fees vary based on the type of subscription selected.
Subscribers receive a parking sticker, but to streamline the process, these stickers need to be replaced with smart parking cards. These smart cards are directly linked to the vehicle's registration number. Each card must be placed visibly on the vehicle's windscreen.
One can also visit the Sharjah municipality office near Ramez Mall near Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a car registration card to apply for a subscription card. These smart parking cards can be obtained through the official Sharjah City Municipality website by following a simple process. (For full list of parking fees, zones in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, click here )
Visit the official website ( Go to 'our smart services' tab on the top Select 'public parking department service' Click on 'parking subscription' Click on 'enter the service' Sign in to your account and follow the process.
Below are the various parking subscriptions available in Sharjah.
Personal parking for all areas in Sharjah city:
Personal subscription for all areas of Sharjah city (for individuals) gives the subscriber the right to park in all public parking spots in Sharjah city.
| Duration
| Cost
| 10 days
| Dh170
| 20 days
| Dh290
| 30 days
| Dh390
| 3 months
| Dh850
| 6 months
| Dh1,400
| 12 months
| Dh2,300
Personal parking for two areas only:
Personal subscription for two specific areas gives the subscriber the right to parking in two selected areas.
| Duration
| Cost
| 1 month
| Dh166
| 3 months
| Dh500
| 6 months
| Dh900
| 12 months
| Dh1,700
Commercial parking for all areas in Sharjah city:
Business subscription for all areas of Sharjah city gives the subscriber the right to park in all public parking spots in Sharjah city.
| Duration
| Cost
| 10 days
| Dh170
| 20 days
| Dh290
| 30 days
| Dh390
| 3 months
| Dh1,050
| 6 months
| Dh1,750
| 12 months
| Dh2,850
Commercial parking for two areas:
| Duration
| Cost
| 3 months
| Dh600
| 6 months
| Dh1,100
| 12 months
| Dh2,100
Exceptional parking subscription (20% discount):
The exceptional parking subscription category is open to only UAE Citizens who are retired, elderly or living in paid parking zones - government employees in Sharjah city - students - social service beneficiaries - holders of homeland protectors card or Waffer card.
| Duration
| Cost
| 3 months
| Dh600
| 6 months
| Dh1,050
| 12 months
| Dh1,850
Below are the documents required to obtain exceptional parking subscription:
Emirates ID Vehicle registration card Trade license (for Commercial Subscriptions) Discount Eligibility Proof (for Exceptional Subscriptions)
Service channels:
SCM website Approved service centres by Sharjah City Municipality Applications for exceptional subscriptions are submitted through service centres only.
Sharjah offers free parking subscriptions for people of determination . This service allows individuals holding subscription cards to access free public parking and link it to the parking system virtually. By implementing this virtual linking process, eligible individuals can seamlessly access their parking benefits without physically placing the card on the windshield of vehicles.
The authority made the process customer friendly by eliminating the need to visit the municipality office physically. Eligible individuals can go through the entire process online.
Documents required for free parking subscriptions:
Valid Emirates ID Vehicle Ownership Card Disabilty Card
Here's how to apply:
Visit Sharjah municipality website Enter smart and electronic services Select public parking services Apply for the disabled parking permit and submit the required documents
