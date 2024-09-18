Sharjah Public Parking: How To Apply For Subscription Card Costs, Various Options Explained

Finding a parking spot can often be challenging and time-consuming during office hours and holidays. An effective parking solution can ease motorists' stress and improve traffic system.

A prepaid parking subscription in Sharjah is one solution that offers individuals and businesses the convenience of using public parking spaces according to their chosen plans. Subscribers can choose between a personal subscription for all areas of Sharjah or two specific areas, while businesses can opt for a city-wide parking plan. The fees vary based on the type of subscription selected.

Subscribers receive a parking sticker, but to streamline the process, these stickers need to be replaced with smart parking cards. These smart cards are directly linked to the vehicle's registration number. Each card must be placed visibly on the vehicle's windscreen.

One can also visit the Sharjah municipality office near Ramez Mall near Sharjah Cricket Stadium with a car registration card to apply for a subscription card. These smart parking cards can be obtained through the official Sharjah City Municipality website by following a simple process. (For full list of parking fees, zones in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, click here )

Visit the official website (

Go to 'our smart services' tab on the top

Select 'public parking department service'

Click on 'parking subscription'

Click on 'enter the service' Sign in to your account and follow the process.

Below are the various parking subscriptions available in Sharjah.

Personal parking for all areas in Sharjah city:

Personal subscription for all areas of Sharjah city (for individuals) gives the subscriber the right to park in all public parking spots in Sharjah city.