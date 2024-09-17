Wapiscanis Waseskwan Nipiy Welcomes Bigstone Cree Nation To Expanded Equity Partnership With Tamarack Valley Energy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Northern Alberta First Nation joins existing 12 First Nations and Métis settlements within the WWN, further enhancing partnership's reach and impact.

- Councillor Delores DesjarlaisCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wapiscanis Waseskwan Nipiy (WWN) is pleased to announce the expansion of its equity partnership with Tamarack Valley Ltd. ("Tamarack") to include Bigstone Cree Nation. This marks a significant step forward in the continued collaboration between Indigenous Communities and Tamarack, fostering economic opportunities and a brighter future for generations to come.Bigstone Cree Nation joins the existing 12 First Nations and Métis settlements within the WWN, further enhancing the partnership's reach and impact. This expansion aligns with WWN's commitment to creating sustainable and prosperous relationships that benefit all involved.“The Bigstone leadership and our supporting team are excited and proud to be part of this historical partnership with WWN and Tamarack,” said Chief Andy Alook of Bigstone Cree Nation.“As we lead our nation towards the shared vision, the support and alliance with AIOC is the epitome of financial transactions that puts First Nations and the Industry on the path toward improved relationships. We continue to support our nation in economic opportunities while enhancing the relationships we develop along the way. It is time we continue to work and grow not only as a nation but as economic business partners. Our partnership with WWN is one example that ensures the future of Bigstone will be successful in regional development with industry.”As part of this expansion, Tamarack will transfer additional midstream assets into the partnership, showcasing its dedication to building long-term relationships with Indigenous Communities. Tamarack's President and CEO, Brian Schmidt, stated,“In a short period, WWN has proven to be a reliable business partner for Tamarack and AIOC. The expansion of this deal within a year, along with the inclusion of Bigstone, highlights the excellence of WWN as they build their brand. We look forward to a bright and prosperous future together.”The new partnership with Bigstone Cree Nation exemplifies the power of collective efforts to create meaningful change. The expanded equity partnership ensures that Indigenous communities continue to have a voice and stake in regional developments."The WWN Board and WWN Shareholders are very pleased and honoured to welcome Bigstone to a newly expanded equity partnership with Tamarack,” said Councillor Delores Desjarlais of WWN member East Prairie Métis Settlement.“The WWN Shareholders unanimously approved the enhancements to the original partnership including increased dividends made possible by collaborative efforts by the WWN Board and WWN Shareholders, Bigstone, Tamarack, AIOC, lenders and advisors. These partnerships have opened many doors for participating Indigenous Communities and we can proudly say that the future looks much brighter for generations to come."“From the outset, AIOC and the Government of Alberta have been committed to ensuring our innovative loan guarantee program delivers tangible benefits for all parties involved,” said Chana Martineau, CEO of Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corporation (AIOC).“We're pleased to see Bigstone join the WWN partnership through this expanded transaction, participate in their first AIOC-supported transaction, and share in the economic opportunities that lie ahead. AIOC commends Tamarack for its exemplary leadership in fostering meaningful relationships and creating valuable opportunities with Indigenous partners.”-30-About Wapiscanis Waseskwan NipiyWapiscanis Waseskwan Nipiy (WWN) is a limited partnership of 13 First Nations and Métis settlements located in northern Alberta, dedicated to fostering sustainable economic growth and community development through strategic partnerships and investments. Members include: Bigstone Cree Nation, Driftpile Cree Nation, Duncan's First Nation, East Prairie Métis Settlement, Gift Lake Métis Settlement, Kapawe'no First Nation, Loon River First Nation, Peavine Métis Settlement, Peerless Trout First Nation, Sawridge First Nation, Sucker Creek First Nation, Swan River First Nation, and Whitefish Lake First Nation #459.

