29 Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named Texas Super Lawyers 2024

AUSTIN, TX, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goranson Bain Ausley is excited to share that 29 of our accomplished family law attorneys have been recognized on the 2024 Texas Super Lawyers list published by Thomson Reuters. This prestigious list highlights attorneys who have garnered the respect of their peers and demonstrated exceptional professional achievement.

Additionally, seven of our family law attorneys earned places on the 2024 "Top" Super Lawyers lists, reflecting their outstanding performance and recognition in their respective fields after a thorough nomination, research, and review process.

These honors reflect the depth and expertise of Goranson Bain Ausley. As the largest family law firm in Texas, our team brings a wealth of experience to address every aspect of family law. We are grateful for the support and recognition from our peers.

Family Law Attorneys chosen for the 2024 Texas Lawyers Super Lawyers list:

Austin



Kristen A. Algert – Top 100 Texas, Top 50 Women, Top 50 Central/West

Thomas L. Ausley

Kelly Ausley-Flores – Top 100 Texas, Top 50 Women, Top 50 Central/West

P. Lindley Bain

Kristiana Butler

Kelly Caperton Fischer

Rob Frazer Eric Robertson

Dallas



Angeline Lindley Bain

Kevin Davidson

Esther R. Donald

Diana S. Friedman

Thomas P. Goranson

Beth Maultsby

Lindsey Obenhaus

Aimee Pingenot Key – Top 50 Women, Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth

Katie Flowers Samler Chandler Rice Winslow

Fort Worth



Chris Nickelson – Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth Gary L. Nickelson

Granbury

Cindy V. Tisdale – Top 50 Women, Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth

Plano



Kyle Basinger

Angel J. Berbarie

Jeff Domen

Thomas A. Greenwald – Top 100 Texas, Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth

Curtis W. Harrison

Kathryn J. Murphy – Top 100 Texas, Top 50 Women, Top 100 Dallas/Fort Worth

Jeff Shore Clint Westhoff

Super Lawyers is a rating service published by Thomson Reuters of the top lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have been chosen based on a multiphase selection process that reviews verdicts/settlements, awards, and representative clients. Only the top five percent of lawyers in a practice area and state are named to the Super Lawyers list. The annual selections are based on a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive, and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is the largest law firm in Texas exclusively practicing family law, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.

In 2023, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.

